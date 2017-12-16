World
Unforgettable Prefab Pavilion Plays with Light and Wind

Unforgettable Prefab Pavilion Plays with Light and Wind
Unforgettable Prefab Pavilion Plays with Light and Wind, © Nicolas Saieh
© Nicolas Saieh

Sarovic_Plaut Arquitectos’ latest work, “The Grater,” was the Bazar ED 2017 entry pavilion. Last November, Bazar ED’s 13th annual fair united design, decoration and trends at Santiago’s Bicentennial Park

The pavilion is the first thing people see when they enter the fair and the last thing they see as they leave, making it a particularly memorable space. The spatial atmosphere created by Sarovic_Plaut Arquitectos plays with light and wind to enhance visitors sensorial experience.

© Constructo
© Constructo
© Nicolas Saieh
© Nicolas Saieh

Being a temporary installation, the pavilion was designed as a prefabricated structure. Once the architectural components were fabricated, they were assembled on site in the park. The experimental nature of “The Grater” is what made it unforgettable to visitors. 

© Nicolas Saieh
© Nicolas Saieh

“The Grater,” was made of steel and Aislapol, high density polystyrene mono-block walls. It stood at 4.5 meters high with a thickness of 50 cm and circular perforations that differed in size.

© Nicolas Saieh
© Nicolas Saieh
© Nicolas Saieh
© Nicolas Saieh
Exploited Axonometric
Exploited Axonometric

Even the roof is perforated so as not to resist the passage of strong winds brought on by the river-side site. Two opaque, metallic graphite panel boxes signify the entrance and exit against the white Aislapol. Inside the structure, two cylindrical tile skylights bath the pavilion with a warm light and a natural light penetrates the facades through the Aislapol wall perforations.

© Nicolas Saieh
© Nicolas Saieh

The work was a great experience in terms of the experimental construction system, volumetric expression and ability to activate at different moments. During the daytime, it has a unique interior effect thanks to the strong presence of the sun, with shifting lights and shadows due to perforations in the Aislapol walls. At night, its inner light transforms the structure into a referential architectural artifact within the park.

© Nicolas Saieh
© Nicolas Saieh
© Constructo
© Constructo

Cliente: Bazar ED_Arbol Color
Project's Name: THE GRATER
Location: Parque Bicentenario, Vitacura, Santiago de Chile
Area: 100 m2
Architects: Sarovic _ Plaut Arquitectos
Collaborator: Vladimir Arredondo
Images: Nicolás Saieh / Constructo

News Misc
Cite: Rojas, Piedad. "Unforgettable Prefab Pavilion Plays with Light and Wind" [Este pabellón prefabricado se construye de acero y muros perforados de Aislapol ] 16 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884953/unforgettable-prefab-pavilion-plays-with-light-and-wind/> ISSN 0719-8884

