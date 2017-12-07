World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Vietnam
  5. Farming Architects
  6. 2017
  KOI Cafe / Farming Architects

KOI Cafe / Farming Architects

  • 00:00 - 7 December, 2017
KOI Cafe / Farming Architects
KOI Cafe / Farming Architects, © Nguyen Thai Thach
© Nguyen Thai Thach

© Nguyen Thai Thach © Nguyen Thai Thach © Nguyen Thai Thach © Nguyen Thai Thach + 20

  • Architects

    Farming Architects

  • Location

    646 Đường Láng, Láng Thượng, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam

  • Architects in Charge

    An Viet Dung; An Thanh Nhan; Pham Ngoc Linh; Andrea Scalco

  • Area

    88.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Nguyen Thai Thach
© Nguyen Thai Thach
© Nguyen Thai Thach

Text description provided by the architects. The aim of the construction is a café space combined with KOI aquarium, a kind of fish known as the Japanese national fish. The construction is based on a three storey house with a front yard having a total area of 88m2 (5.5m x 16m), with the requirement of designing steel structure easy to install and remove. In addition, the entire interior from the ceiling to the furniture is reused from the wood pallet material available from the owner.

© Nguyen Thai Thach
© Nguyen Thai Thach
Sections
Sections
© Nguyen Thai Thach
© Nguyen Thai Thach

KOI CAFÉ space makes an initial impression by using the Batrang double traditional tile for the facade of the building. The roof is like a layer of film that covers the entire facade, creating an impression and attracting attention by the difference with the surrounding buildings.

© Nguyen Thai Thach
© Nguyen Thai Thach

© Nguyen Thai Thach
© Nguyen Thai Thach
Products:

Wood Steel

Cite: "KOI Cafe / Farming Architects" 07 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884951/koi-cafe-farming-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

