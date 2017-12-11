Over 30 Architectural Projects Represented In One 3D Object

Architect and Project Professor at The University of Tokyo, Fumio Matsumoto put together more than 30 iconic buildings into a single 3D printed object called, “Memories of Architecture.” Façades, exterior forms, interior spaces, and structures of significant architectural works were reproduced at 1:300 scale and merged together in order from old to new.
By integrating architectural elements from ancient Egypt to the present age, notable trends over time emerge. Memories of Architecture demonstrates a shift from large to small forms and from enclosed to open spaces. The architecture in this 3D collage includes Karnak Temple, the Pantheon, Notre-Dame de Reims, Nandaimon Gate of Todaiji Temple, Villa Savoye, and the Moriyama House.
“Memories of Architecture” is part of “ARCHITECTONICA,” a permanent exhibit in the Koishikawa Annex at the University of Tokyo Museum of Architecture. The museum showcases architectural materials, miniature models and life-sized ethnological materials relating to space around the body.
Projects embedded in “Memories of Architecture” include:
- Karnak Temple (hypostyle hall and pylon), Egypt, 18th-12th centuries BC
- Persepolis (The Throne Hall), Iran, 520-330 BC
- Parthenon (colonnade), Greece, 447-431 BC, Pheidias, Ictinus, Callicrates
- Pergamon (retaining wall), Turkey, 3rd-2nd centuries BC
- Pont du Gard (three rows of arches), France, 19 BC
- Colosseo (exterior wall), Italy, 70-80
- Pantheon (dome), Italy, 118-128, Hadrianus
- Villa Adriana (wall of Poikile), Italy, 118-138, Hadrianus
- Casa di Diana (exterior wall), Italy, mid-2nd century
- Nandaimon Gate of Todaiji Temple (Daibutsuyo-style structure), Japan, 1199, Chōgen
- Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Reims (nave), France, 1211-1311, Jean d'Orbais
- Sainte Chapelle (buttress), France, 1242-1248
- Cattedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore (drum opening), Italy, 1296-1436, Giovanni di Lapo, Filippo Brunelleschi and others
- Palazzo Ducale, Venezia (colonnade), Italy, 14-15C
- Basilica di Sant'Andrea (façade), Italy, 1471-1512, Leon Battista Alberti
- Palazzo Farnese (exterior wall), Italy, 1530-1546, Antonio da Sangallo il Giovane, Michelangelo Buonarroti
- Basilica Palladiana (colonnade), Italy, 1549-1614, Andrea Palladio
- Monasterio de El Escorial (exterior wall), Spain, 1582, Juan Bautista de Toledo
- Katsura Imperial Villa (Shingoten), Japan, 1615-1663, Hachijonomiya Toshihito / Toshitada
- Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève (reading room), France, 1843-1850, Henri Labrouste
- Reliance Building (bay window), USA, 1890-1895, John Root, Charles B. Atwood
- Bauhaus Dessau (curtain wall), Germany, 1925, Walter Gropius
- Villa Savoye (pilotis), France, 1931, Le Corbusier
- Johnson Wax Headquarters (workroom), USA, 1939, Frank Lloyd Wright
- Kunio Maekawa House (gable roof), Japan, 1942, Kunio Maekawa
- Farnsworth House (universal space), USA, 1951, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe
- Makoto Masuzawa House (minimal house), Japan, 1952, Makoto Masuzawa
- Sky House (Elevated floor), Japan, 1958, Kiyonori Kikutake
- Gallaratese Housings (colonnade), Italy, 1969-1974, Aldo Rossi, Carlo Aymonino
- Moriyama House (small boxes), Japan, 2005, Ryue Nishizawa