World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Over 30 Architectural Projects Represented In One 3D Object

Over 30 Architectural Projects Represented In One 3D Object

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Over 30 Architectural Projects Represented In One 3D Object
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Fumio Matsumoto
Courtesy of Fumio Matsumoto

Architect and Project Professor at The University of Tokyo, Fumio Matsumoto put together more than 30 iconic buildings into a single 3D printed object called, “Memories of Architecture.” Façades, exterior forms, interior spaces, and structures of significant architectural works were reproduced at 1:300 scale and merged together in order from old to new.

Courtesy of Fumio Matsumoto Courtesy of Fumio Matsumoto Courtesy of Fumio Matsumoto Courtesy of Fumio Matsumoto + 25

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Fumio Matsumoto
Courtesy of Fumio Matsumoto

By integrating architectural elements from ancient Egypt to the present age, notable trends over time emerge. Memories of Architecture demonstrates a shift from large to small forms and from enclosed to open spaces. The architecture in this 3D collage includes Karnak Temple, the Pantheon, Notre-Dame de Reims, Nandaimon Gate of Todaiji Temple, Villa Savoye, and the Moriyama House.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Fumio Matsumoto
Courtesy of Fumio Matsumoto

Courtesy of Fumio Matsumoto Courtesy of Fumio Matsumoto Courtesy of Fumio Matsumoto Courtesy of Fumio Matsumoto + 25

“Memories of Architecture” is part of “ARCHITECTONICA,” a permanent exhibit in the Koishikawa Annex at the University of Tokyo Museum of Architecture. The museum showcases architectural materials, miniature models and life-sized ethnological materials relating to space around the body.

Projects embedded in “Memories of Architecture” include:

  1. Karnak Temple (hypostyle hall and pylon), Egypt, 18th-12th centuries BC
  2. Persepolis (The Throne Hall), Iran, 520-330 BC
  3. Parthenon (colonnade), Greece, 447-431 BC, Pheidias, Ictinus, Callicrates
  4. Pergamon (retaining wall), Turkey, 3rd-2nd centuries BC
  5. Pont du Gard (three rows of arches), France, 19 BC
  6. Colosseo (exterior wall), Italy, 70-80
  7. Pantheon (dome), Italy, 118-128, Hadrianus
  8. Villa Adriana (wall of Poikile), Italy, 118-138, Hadrianus
  9. Casa di Diana (exterior wall), Italy, mid-2nd century
  10. Nandaimon Gate of Todaiji Temple (Daibutsuyo-style structure), Japan, 1199, Chōgen
  11. Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Reims (nave), France, 1211-1311, Jean d'Orbais
  12. Sainte Chapelle (buttress), France, 1242-1248
  13. Cattedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore (drum opening), Italy, 1296-1436, Giovanni di Lapo, Filippo Brunelleschi and others
  14. Palazzo Ducale, Venezia (colonnade), Italy, 14-15C
  15. Basilica di Sant'Andrea (façade), Italy, 1471-1512, Leon Battista Alberti
  16. Palazzo Farnese (exterior wall), Italy, 1530-1546, Antonio da Sangallo il Giovane, Michelangelo Buonarroti
  17. Basilica Palladiana (colonnade), Italy, 1549-1614, Andrea Palladio
  18. Monasterio de El Escorial (exterior wall), Spain, 1582, Juan Bautista de Toledo
  19. Katsura Imperial Villa (Shingoten), Japan, 1615-1663, Hachijonomiya Toshihito / Toshitada
  20. Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève (reading room), France, 1843-1850, Henri Labrouste
  21. Reliance Building (bay window), USA, 1890-1895, John Root, Charles B. Atwood
  22. Bauhaus Dessau (curtain wall), Germany, 1925, Walter Gropius
  23. Villa Savoye (pilotis), France, 1931, Le Corbusier
  24. Johnson Wax Headquarters (workroom), USA, 1939, Frank Lloyd Wright
  25. Kunio Maekawa House (gable roof), Japan, 1942, Kunio Maekawa
  26. Farnsworth House (universal space), USA, 1951, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe
  27. Makoto Masuzawa House (minimal house), Japan, 1952, Makoto Masuzawa
  28. Sky House (Elevated floor), Japan, 1958, Kiyonori Kikutake
  29. Gallaratese Housings (colonnade), Italy, 1969-1974, Aldo Rossi, Carlo Aymonino
  30. Moriyama House (small boxes), Japan, 2005, Ryue Nishizawa

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "Over 30 Architectural Projects Represented In One 3D Object" 11 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884917/over-30-architectural-projects-represented-in-one-3d-object/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »