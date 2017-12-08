Advertising Agency in Gliwice / INTERURBAN

+ 17

Architects INTERURBAN

Location Poloma, Slovakia

Architect in Charge Łukasz Piankowski, Weronika Juszczyk

Area 788.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Krzysztof Zgoła

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in the economic zone of Nowe Gliwice, established on the site of the former coal mine KWK Gliwice. The area is gradually being reclaimed into a new function in which damage caused by human activity is effectively replaced by new usable value - architecture. The main task was to combine the office and warehouse functions in a way that ensures work comfort while clear functional separation.

Different usage of individual parts and thus other spatial requirements were combined into one complex with internal atrium. In this way, we have created a coherent object in which the boundary between the office and the industrial zone has been effectively suppressed. The common atrium creates a unique private area, which represents the office and the garden. This direct connection blurs the boundaries between interior and exterior, thus improving the quality of the work environment and its daily functioning as an open space office

By creating such a free, intimate space, we have expanded our ability to use space for creative, free activities, especially in the context of enhancing positive relationships between different users and diverse tasks.