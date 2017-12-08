The Architectural Review Announces Winners of the 2017 AR Emerging Architecture Awards

Save this picture! Winner: Rue Bonnet Social Housing/ Avenier Cornejo Architectes. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Review Emerging Architecture Awards

The winners of the Architectural Review 2017 Emerging Architecture Award are Christelle Avenier and Miguel Cornejo. The duo’s social housing project in Paris was selected as winners by the judges. All finalists gathered in Berlin this year to present their projects to a panel consisting of Marina Tabassum, Martyn Hook, and Matthias Sauerbruch. For the last two-years, the jury has received the applications at the World Architecture Festival.

The Architectural Review has recognized young designers for their talents since 1999 in the AR Emerging Architecture awards. With 18 years of award winners, the Architecture Review has had the privilege to honor now-household-names such as Shigeru Ban, Anna Heringer, Thomas Heatherwick, Jürgen Mayer H and Frida Escobedo.

2017 Emerging Architecture Award Winner

Save this picture! Winner: Rue Bonnet Social Housing/ Avenier Cornejo Architectes. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Review Emerging Architecture Awards

The jury commends Avenier and Cornejo for their realization of social housing. Despite an extremely tight budget, the project exemplifies generous internal spaces and well-detailed treatment of materiality. Rue Bonnet Social Housing proves the architects’ point, that ‘even social housing can be noble’. The project begins to tackle important social issues while addressing a challenging urban context.

Highly Commended Projects

Save this picture! Highly Commended: Fort Vechten Waterline Museum / Studio Anne Holtrop. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Review Emerging Architecture Awards

The judges selected two Highly Commended projects. Studio Anne Holtrop was applauded for the sophisticated and gestural architectural language used at the Fort Vechten Waterline Museum in Utrecht. José Luis Muñoz was also Highly Commended for Casa de Los Vientos in Cadiz, Spain. The jury praised the project for its economy of material with a drastically reduced budget.

Save this picture! Highly Commended: Casa de Los Vientos / José Luis Muñoz. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Review Emerging Architecture Awards

The winners, Christelle Avenier and Miguel Cornejo as well as the Highly Commended projects by Studio Anne Holtrop and Jose Luis Munoz were selected from a shortlist of fourteen finalists, which you can find below.

The 2017 Finalists

Red House, London, UK by 31/44 Architects

Tapis Rouge public space, Port-au-Prince, Haiti by Emergent Vernacular Architecture

‘After Image’ pavilion, Dulwich Picture Gallery, London, UK by IF_DO

Skjern River pumping stations, Jutland, Denmark by Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter Frontón

Mrs Fan’s Plugin House, Beijing, China by People’s Architecture Office

Oberholz Mountain Hut, Dolomites, Italy by Peter Pichler Architecture in collaboration with architect

Bizkaia handball courts, Bilbao, Spain by Ruiz Pardo – Nebreda

Conservatoire, Nantes, France by RAUM

Belarusian Memorial Chapel, London, UK by Spheron Architects

Songpa Micro-Housing, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea by SsD

Agri Chapel, Nagasaki, Japan by Yu Momoeda Architecture Office

