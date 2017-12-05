World
  Agri Chapel / Yu Momoeda Architecture Office

Agri Chapel / Yu Momoeda Architecture Office

  • 22:00 - 5 December, 2017
Agri Chapel / Yu Momoeda Architecture Office
Agri Chapel / Yu Momoeda Architecture Office, © Yousuke Harigane
© Yousuke Harigane

© Yousuke Harigane

  • Structural Engineer

    Mika Araki/ Jun Sato Structural Engineers Co., Ltd.

  • HVAC Engineer

    Ittetsu Koga, Masaru Murayama/ Koga Sekkeishitsu

  • Illumination

    Masaaki Sato, Ryohei Koyama, Tatsuya Fujii/ ModuleX

  • Construction

    Yuji Ide, Masanobu Ide, Yoshihiro Iwanaga/ Yushin Construction

  • Furniture

    Takaya Ishikawa/ AURA CREATE

  • Client

    Memolead
© Yousuke Harigane
© Yousuke Harigane

Text description provided by the architects. This is a Japanese-wooden chapel with a fractal structure system. The site is surrounded by a large national park overlooking the sea. We tried to connect the activity of the chapel to the natural surroundings seamlessly. In Nagasaki, there is an oldest wooden gothic chapel in Japan known as “Ohura-Tenshudou”. This chapel is not only a famous tourist point, but a place loved and cared for the townsfolk.

© Yousuke Harigane
© Yousuke Harigane

We tried to design the building as a new gothic style chapel, by using Japanese wooden system. We created a pendentive dome by piling up a tree-like unit that extends upward by shrinking*1 and increasing. Starting by four 120mm square pillars units, the second layer is composed of eight (4+1/2*8) 90mm square pillars units, and the last layer by sixteen 60mm square pillars units. We could provide usable open space by reducing the pillars near floor level. These tree-like units are constructed by Japanese wooden system.

Surroundings Diagram
Surroundings Diagram

The four corner bearing walls undertake the horizontal force, and the inner wooden unit supports roof load which count up to 25 tons. This includes characteristics seen in gothic chapels such as
1.Three layered compositions,
2.Nave/ Side corridor,
3.45 degrees rotation, which integrates structure, space, and interior.

© Yousuke Harigane
© Yousuke Harigane
Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Chapel Japan
