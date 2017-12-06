World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. TNT architects
  6. 2016
  7. V3 HOUSE / TNT architects

V3 HOUSE / TNT architects

  • 00:00 - 6 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
V3 HOUSE / TNT architects
Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

© Triệu Chiến © Triệu Chiến © Triệu Chiến © Triệu Chiến + 25

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

Text description provided by the architects. Vietnam is a developing country. Metropolitans are built massively, accompany with the evolution of Internet technology. There are many consequences resulting from smoke, traffic jam, noise, pollution, and the lives are too busy and full of stresses. Vinh City is not an exception. V3 house is a silent corner in the noisy Vinh city. It is a peaceful space that helps us imagine and think of our memory. And then we could seek the human balance.

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

V3 house structure has a large space throughout the main structure. That helps us imagine a traditional yard with the roof, it could also give us a picture of caves which are covered around by trees. The light passes through the leaves of trees and fades on the brick walls.

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
V3 HOUSE / TNT architects, © Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

This space which is unreasonable and disproportionate with humans asks people to talk with themselves. It’s a new space with a modern and old language. It’s like a shelter where we awake the people memory with the belief that we can find the balance in thinking about memory.

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "V3 HOUSE / TNT architects" 06 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884869/v3-house-tnt-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »