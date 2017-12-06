Five Manhattan West / REX

+ 28

Architects REX

Location 450 West 33rd Street, New York, NY 10001, United States

Project Year 2017

Text description provided by the architects. REX is pleased to present Brookfield’s newly transformed Five Manhattan West, a former Brutalist landmark straddling Penn Station’s rail yard in New York City. Located at 450 West 33rd St, the former warehouse was once a concrete fortress completely isolated from Manhattan’s west side. Brookfield invested $350 million to transform this late Brutalist building.

Spearheaded by REX, the redesign involved repositioning, recladding, and renovating the former warehouse's interior spaces. The building now features an iconic pleated glass façade; new ground-floor retail space (from re-purposed loading docks); and a two-story elevated breezeway excavated into the southern side of the building, creating a new public space with a visual connection to the High Line.

The building now features an iconic pleated glass façade; new ground-floor retail space (from repurposed loading docks); and a two-story elevated breezeway excavated into the southern side of the building, creating a new public space with a visual connection to the High Line. Five Manhattan West boasts more than 1.7 million square feet of space throughout the 16-story building in one of NYC’s most dynamic and changing neighbourhoods.