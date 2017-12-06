World
Five Manhattan West / REX

  • 09:00 - 6 December, 2017
Five Manhattan West / REX
Five Manhattan West / REX, Courtesy of REX
Courtesy of REX

Courtesy of REX

  • Architects

    REX

  • Location

    450 West 33rd Street, New York, NY 10001, United States

  • Project Year

    2017
Courtesy of REX
Courtesy of REX

Text description provided by the architects. REX is pleased to present Brookfield’s newly transformed Five Manhattan West, a former Brutalist landmark straddling Penn Station’s rail yard in New York City. Located at 450 West 33rd St, the former warehouse was once a concrete fortress completely isolated from Manhattan’s west side. Brookfield invested $350 million to transform this late Brutalist building.

Before. Image Courtesy of REX
Before. Image Courtesy of REX
Diagram
Diagram
Courtesy of REX
Courtesy of REX

Spearheaded by REX, the redesign involved repositioning, recladding, and renovating the former warehouse's interior spaces. The building now features an iconic pleated glass façade; new ground-floor retail space (from re-purposed loading docks); and a two-story elevated breezeway excavated into the southern side of the building, creating a new public space with a visual connection to the High Line.

Courtesy of REX
Courtesy of REX

The building now features an iconic pleated glass façade; new ground-floor retail space (from repurposed loading docks); and a two-story elevated breezeway excavated into the southern side of the building, creating a new public space with a visual connection to the High Line. Five Manhattan West boasts more than 1.7 million square feet of space throughout the 16-story building in one of NYC’s most dynamic and changing neighbourhoods.

Courtesy of REX
Courtesy of REX
Courtesy of REX
Courtesy of REX
Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

