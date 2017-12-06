World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Schenk Hattori
  6. 2017
  7. Housing Complex TM / Schenk Hattori

Housing Complex TM / Schenk Hattori

  • 19:00 - 6 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Housing Complex TM / Schenk Hattori
Save this picture!
Housing Complex TM / Schenk Hattori, © Kohga Tamamura
© Kohga Tamamura

© Kohga Tamamura © Kohga Tamamura © Kohga Tamamura © Kohga Tamamura + 21

  • Collaborator

    Jun Yanagimuro

  • Contractor

    Aida Wood

  • Site area

    112.19m2

  • Built Area

    47.68m2

  • Total Floor area

    95.36m²
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Kohga Tamamura
© Kohga Tamamura

Text description provided by the architects. This overall composition is an aesthetical machine that about the co-existence of generations. As we will be removing small parts of the existing grown housing complex to divide it again, the strong and heavy stone roof will remain. In its symbolism and heritage value it is able to cultivate the in-between of the houses as it defines a covered garden as a new collective element.

Save this picture!
© Kohga Tamamura
© Kohga Tamamura

In a first stage, a new single-family house has been built forming a new addition to the complex receiving its grammar from the existing surroundings. The house interprets the notion of assembling under a roof.

Save this picture!
Section B
Section B

The joinery of elements reminds of a traditional shoji sliding system, but its reinterpretation results in the existence of a triangular absent space. This is an enigmatic element that allows reconsidering the relationship between the inside and the outside, between the functional and the plain space to live. Its distortion is able to direct our consciousness to other areas which allow another notion of privacy and collectiveness.

Save this picture!
© Kohga Tamamura
© Kohga Tamamura
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Housing Complex TM / Schenk Hattori" 06 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884861/housing-complex-tm-schenk-hattori/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »