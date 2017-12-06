Casa Claros / Sommet

+ 48

Architects Sommet

Location Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia

Architects in Charge Sebastián Fernández de Córdova, Erika Peinado Vaca Diez, Mariano Donoso Rea, William Monasterio Paniagua

Area 1600.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Leonardo Finotti

Landscaping María Inés Saavedra

Structure Zelmár Ibáñez Pedraza

Hydro-sanitary Installation Federico Ferrufino Cabrera

Electric Instalation Reynaldo Cabrera Bejarano

A/C Instalation Termoelect (Carlos Álvarez) More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Claros is located on a slope along the riverside overlooking the city. This 1600 sqm single family house inserts itself into the terrain and takes advantage of the slope in order to portray a smaller house on the street side. Even though we are talking about a 4-story home, the façade shows a 2-story building composed of simple lines and materials.

The four levels that dictate the project organize the program according to access and views. The top level takes advantage of the views to the city, the river and to the golf course that lies adjacent to it. Although it normally works as a family room and an office, its open plan organization allows flexibility in terms of use and makes it possible to host big social gatherings.

On the street level are all 5 bedrooms, a library and a TV room. The easy access to and from the street level make it comfortable to navigate into the floor while maintaining the connection to the amenities on the level below. Right under the bedrooms is the social area of the house: the living room, swimming pool, galleries, kitchen and chapel. Even though there is a secondary access from the street side into the public domain of the project, a continuous staircase connects all 4 levels, making it easy to access from every level of the project. The gym, sauna and music room work as an extension of the social area of the house and lie on the lower level. This level is inserted into the hill, which helps maintain the privacy.