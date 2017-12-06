World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Bolivia
  5. Sommet
  6. 2017
  Casa Claros / Sommet

Casa Claros / Sommet

  13:00 - 6 December, 2017
Casa Claros / Sommet
  • Architects

    Sommet

  • Location

    Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia

  • Architects in Charge

    Sebastián Fernández de Córdova, Erika Peinado Vaca Diez, Mariano Donoso Rea, William Monasterio Paniagua

  • Area

    1600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Leonardo Finotti

  • Landscaping

    María Inés Saavedra

  • Structure

    Zelmár Ibáñez Pedraza

  • Hydro-sanitary Installation

    Federico Ferrufino Cabrera

  • Electric Instalation

    Reynaldo Cabrera Bejarano

  • A/C Instalation

    Termoelect (Carlos Álvarez)
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Claros is located on a slope along the riverside overlooking the city. This 1600 sqm single family  house inserts itself into the terrain and takes advantage of the slope in order to portray a smaller house on the street side. Even though we are talking about a 4-story home, the façade shows a 2-story building composed of simple lines and materials.

The four levels that dictate the project organize the program according to access and views. The top level takes advantage of the views to the city, the river and to the golf course that lies adjacent to it. Although it normally works as a family room and an office, its open plan organization allows flexibility in terms of use and makes it possible to host big social gatherings.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
On the street level are all 5 bedrooms, a library and a TV room. The easy access to and from the street level make it comfortable to navigate into the floor while maintaining the connection to the amenities on the level below. Right under the bedrooms is the social area of the house: the living room, swimming pool, galleries, kitchen and chapel. Even though there is a secondary access from the street side into the public domain of the project, a continuous staircase connects all 4 levels, making it easy to access from every level of the project. The gym, sauna and music room work as an extension of the social area of the house and lie on the lower level. This level is inserted into the hill, which helps maintain the privacy.

