  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Cities Intricately Captured in Thin Line Illustrations

Cities Intricately Captured in Thin Line Illustrations

Cities Intricately Captured in Thin Line Illustrations
Cities Intricately Captured in Thin Line Illustrations, Courtesy of Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
Courtesy of Marta Vilarinho de Freitas

Architect and illustrator, Marta Vilarinho de Freitas has yet again enchanted us with her intricate drawings of cities in thin-line-pen on paper. The Portuguese architect has been exercising her passion in drawing through a series of drawings entitled, Cities and Memory - the Architecture and the City. 

Fascinated by cities, Marta’s illustrations express her connection with architecture while still capturing the romantic and qualitative aspects of each city, its patterns, colors, atmosphere, and light.

Marta Vilarinho de Freitas combines fantasy with detailed accuracy in her compositions of stacked building facades, roof pitches, plans and sections along with elements distinct to the city depicted such as Dutch windmills, boats, books, and instruments.The process of creating these drawings is cyclical in that they continue to inform Marta of the spirit of each city as she draws each art piece.

Courtesy of Marta Vilarinho de Freitas Courtesy of Marta Vilarinho de Freitas Courtesy of Marta Vilarinho de Freitas Courtesy of Marta Vilarinho de Freitas + 12

Courtesy of Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
Courtesy of Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
Courtesy of Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
Courtesy of Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
Courtesy of Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
Courtesy of Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
Courtesy of Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
Courtesy of Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
Courtesy of Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
Courtesy of Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
Courtesy of Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
Courtesy of Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
Courtesy of Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
Courtesy of Marta Vilarinho de Freitas

Explore more of Marta's work here. 

