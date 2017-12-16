World
  3. Students Build a Suspended Bamboo Pavilion With 3D Printed Joints

Students Build a Suspended Bamboo Pavilion With 3D Printed Joints

Students Build a Suspended Bamboo Pavilion With 3D Printed Joints
Students Build a Suspended Bamboo Pavilion With 3D Printed Joints, © Barak Pelman
© Barak Pelman

The Academy Bezalel students' bamboo project, in Jerusalem, is a proposal that approaches the construction in real scale and the experimentation with materials as an important driving force of architectural design.

The project, a suspended bamboo pavilion, can be reused with different configurations in different places with its joints made up of ropes and 3D printed pieces.

© Barak Pelman © Yifat Zailer © Yifat Zailer © Yifat Zailer + 20

© Yifat Zailer
© Yifat Zailer
© Barak Pelman
© Barak Pelman

From the architects. Located at the entrance courtyard of the Architecture Department at Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in Jerusalem, the Bamboo Pavilion welcome visitors, students, and faculty with an inspiring play of shadows and lights, and invites them to engage with the hanging bamboos while challenges their perception of being "inside" and "outside". 

© Yifat Zailer
© Yifat Zailer

The Pavilion is a result of a Design-Build summer studio that focuses on actual building and experimenting with materials, as an important driving force of architectural design.

© Yifat Zailer
© Yifat Zailer
© Barak Pelman
© Barak Pelman

It is based on the belief that the learning process of designers and architects is significantly enhanced through “hands-on” engagement with the realization of full-scale prototype structures, through which they can test spatial ideas and attain a deeper phenomenal understanding of their design. 

Structural Simulations
Structural Simulations
Details
Details

Project: The Bamboo Pavilion
Institute: Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design Jerusalem
Tutors: Barak Pelman, Lior Sakori, Shachar Abelson, Michalis
Students: Tom Gershmen, Inbar Banjo, Mor Shafir, Alexey Sinchin, Ivan Kutkich, Shay Litbak, Noam Kidar, Metar Keshet, Omry Alon, Elad Giat, Mirit Tzuk, Inna Berenfeld, Raz Mor-Yosef, Dubi Avital, Yotam Malka, Sally Lifshitz, Ortal Shechter
Location: Jerusalem
Year: 2017
Area: 40 m2
Other Participants: The Bamboo Center Israel, The Israeli Green Building Council, Israeli Ministry of Environmental Protection, The Architecture Department at the University of Nicosia
Photography: Yifat Zailer, Barak Pelman 

Cite: Equipo Editorial. "Students Build a Suspended Bamboo Pavilion With 3D Printed Joints" [Estudiantes construyen pabellón de bambú suspendido con cuerdas y uniones impresas en 3D ] 16 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Franco, José Tomás) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884800/students-build-a-suspended-bamboo-pavilion-with-3d-printed-joints/> ISSN 0719-8884

