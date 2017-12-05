IT House / andramatin

+ 16

Architects andramatin

Location Bogor, Indonesia

Architect in Charge Andra Matin

Design Team Adi Putra Sanjaya, Agatha Carolina, Amanda Azzahra, Sovie Khuswa

Area 256.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Mario Wibowo

Manufacturers Loading...

General contractor Bebeng & NAD

Landscape contractor Agung Yuswanto More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the dense suburban area of Bogor, IT House is a one storey dwelling for a family who spend most of their days in Jakarta. Serving the function as a weekend villa, this family prefers to spend their weekends to enjoy the fresh air of Bogor, which also known as the’rain city’ because of its relatively high rainfall, including during dry season. The building is designed to maximize cross ventilation and still leaving generous area for greeneries and rain water preservation.

The layout shows a graphical rotation of two lines that intersect each other. Because of this intersection, we are able to observe different views in every direction from the center of the house. Setbacks from site boundary are applied to allow accessibility around the house and regulate air flows.

The master bedroom is elevated 1 meter off the ground to allow shading to the open terrace underneath. Each area has their owne private views as an effort to create spaces with optimum light and ventilation. The facade is dominated with board-formed concrete, a process of concrete casting that leaves wood grain on the surface, creating a monolith and muted expression.