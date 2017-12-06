World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Migliore+Servetto Installation Lights Up Renzo Piano Skyscraper in Turin, Italy

Migliore+Servetto Installation Lights Up Renzo Piano Skyscraper in Turin, Italy

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Migliore+Servetto Installation Lights Up Renzo Piano Skyscraper in Turin, Italy
Save this picture!
Migliore+Servetto Installation Lights Up Renzo Piano Skyscraper in Turin, Italy, Courtesy of Grattacielo Intesa SanPaolo / PH. Michele D’Ottavio
Courtesy of Grattacielo Intesa SanPaolo / PH. Michele D’Ottavio

A dynamic, pulsating installation is lighting up Renzo Piano's Intersa Sanpaolo skyscraper in Turin, Italy. Designed by Migliore+Servetto Architects, the installation is part of Turin's "Luci d'Artista," an annual, open-air light exhibition illuminating the squares and streets of the city.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grattacielo Intesa SanPaolo / PH. Michele D’Ottavio
Courtesy of Grattacielo Intesa SanPaolo / PH. Michele D’Ottavio

Over 100 individual lighting screens come together to form the Greek letter, "alpha," generating a spiral movement which extends from the interior to the exterior of the building. The screens utilize silk-screen printing technology and dichroic film to create an iridescent vortex creating a vibrating structure that breathes with the wind and the space, allowing itself to be transformed by both the daylight and the darkness.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grattacielo Intesa SanPaolo / PH. Michele D’Ottavio
Courtesy of Grattacielo Intesa SanPaolo / PH. Michele D’Ottavio

The form initiates at the heart of the skyscraper, the interior greenhouse—here, the multiplicity of the screens acts like frames in a stop motion and their materiality spawns a wave of shimmering, lustrous colors in the multi-story space. This wave of dynamic light continues to the exterior where 1 kilometer of flexed fiberglass situated 35-stories high endlessly repeats the alpha symbol and feels as if it was floating on air.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grattacielo Intesa SanPaolo / PH. Michele D’Ottavio
Courtesy of Grattacielo Intesa SanPaolo / PH. Michele D’Ottavio

The light installation in its entirety acts as an iridescent presence where transparency and lightness transform action, movement, and light. Although composed of numerous different elements, they all come together to form a single entity to evoke a pulsating organism within the built environment.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grattacielo Intesa SanPaolo / PH. Michele D’Ottavio
Courtesy of Grattacielo Intesa SanPaolo / PH. Michele D’Ottavio
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grattacielo Intesa SanPaolo / PH. Michele D’Ottavio
Courtesy of Grattacielo Intesa SanPaolo / PH. Michele D’Ottavio

It’s like entering the shape of a tree or the deepest depths of a complex organism. It acts as a natural landscape, where shadow, light and atmospheric elements come inside and modify perception - Ico Migliore e Mara Servetto.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grattacielo Intesa SanPaolo / PH. Michele D’Ottavio
Courtesy of Grattacielo Intesa SanPaolo / PH. Michele D’Ottavio

News Via: Migliore+Servetto.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Alya Abourezk. "Migliore+Servetto Installation Lights Up Renzo Piano Skyscraper in Turin, Italy" 06 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884741/migliore-plus-servetto-installation-lights-up-renzo-piano-skyscraper-in-turin-italy/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »