World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Verónica Arcos Designs Pop Up Radio for GAM Cultural Center in Santiago

Verónica Arcos Designs Pop Up Radio for GAM Cultural Center in Santiago

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Verónica Arcos Designs Pop Up Radio for GAM Cultural Center in Santiago
Save this picture!
Verónica Arcos Designs Pop Up Radio for GAM Cultural Center in Santiago, © Daniel Ortiz
© Daniel Ortiz

Chilean architect Verónica Arcos has been invited to design a modular wood studio that was installed in the central courtyard of the Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center. The show was part of the Red Bull Radio Pop Up Santiago, a radio event that broadcasts eight hours a day of live conversation, musical selections and live shows in the search to spread what is now known as Chilean musical identity. 

Save this picture!
© Paloma Palomino
© Paloma Palomino

From the architects: The proposal consists of a pavilion that housed a radio and recording studio for the transmission of www.redbullradio.com during a week.

Save this picture!
© Paloma Palomino
© Paloma Palomino

The geometry of the pavilion responds to both acoustic, diffusion and visibility requirements. It is a volume of 6 x 4m with its rounded corners. It has four double walls on its straight sides. On these are mounted the beams that structure the roof, which is flat.

Save this picture!
© Paloma Palomino
© Paloma Palomino

Its interior walls have different degrees of roughness that absorb the sound avoiding the echo. One of the long walls has a pattern of horizontal lines in low relief showing the strata of the tertiary, the shorter wall has the logo of Red Bull also in low relief. And the most complex long wall consists of a rig made of wooden blocks, organized in a complex configuration that forms a geometric pattern. One of the exterior walls uses the same configuration. Both are retro illuminated, to generate games of lights and shadows, allowing to visualize the pavilion at a distance. 

Save this picture!
Assembly. Image © Daniel Ortiz
Assembly. Image © Daniel Ortiz

Wood is chosen because it is a material commonly used in Chilean architecture, specifically pine - the cheapest and most common local wood. At the same time, it has an optimal acoustic performance, which is why it is normally used in recording studios. 

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ortiz
© Daniel Ortiz

On the other hand, the form in plan, without edges responds to acoustic requirements, the curves in the corners of the pavilion avoid that the sound is encased.

Save this picture!
© Verónica Arcos
© Verónica Arcos

The rustic appearance of the wood, in combination with a complex configuration, gives a contrast that brings into play local features, with a sophisticated geometry, working with a constructive system that responds to the acoustic requirements of the project, at the same time it has an ornamental character.

Project's name: Pabellón Red Bull Radio Pop Up Santiago
Architect: Verónica Arcos
Web: www.veronicaarcos.cl
E-mail: info@veronicaarcos.cl
Location: GAM, Santiago
Year: 2017
Builded surface: 24 (m2)
Photographer / web: Paloma Palomino
Clients: Fauna Producciones / Red Bull
Manufacturing, development and assembly: N.O.T
Collaborating Architect: Pablo Banda
Suppliers: Brainworks ( furniture), LP (beams), Maderas Tarapacá, Madera Imperial

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Amaro, Fernanda. "Verónica Arcos Designs Pop Up Radio for GAM Cultural Center in Santiago" [Verónica Arcos diseña Radio Pop Up para Centro Cultural GAM en Santiago] 07 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884733/veronica-arcos-designs-pop-up-radio-for-gam-cultural-center-in-santiago/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »