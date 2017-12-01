OMA Reveals Concept for Manifesta 12 Palermo: The Planetary Garden. Cultivating Coexistence

Save this picture! Veduta di Palermo, Francesco Lojacono, 1875; Palermo Atlas. Image Courtesy of OMA

Urban Studies leader OMA and the creative mediators of Manifesta 12 have revealed the concept for next year’s Manifesta 12 biennial in Palermo.

Entitled The Planetary Garden. Cultivating Coexistence, the concept will explore “coexistence in a world moved by invisible networks, transnational private interests, algorithmic intelligence and ever-increasing inequalities through the unique lens of Palermo – a crossroads of three continents in the heart of the Mediterranean.”

The concept was derived from an earlier analysis conducted by OMA named the Palermo Atlas, which investigated the “social, cultural and geographical textures of the city.” The event will allow visitors to visualize contemporary global transformations through the lens of Palermo.

Save this picture! Strategy of Intervention, Palermo Atlas. Image Courtesy of OMA

The Planetary Garden. Cultivating Coexistence will consist of four main sections arranged as a “laboratory to investiage the challenges of our time and look for traces of possible futures.” Each area will be dedicated to a key topic of the concept: Garden of Flows; Out of Control Room; City on Stage; and Teatro Garibaldi, which will be the main center of Manifesta 12.

The conceptual direction of Manifesta 12 is being led by OMA with creative mediators Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli, partner at OMA; Swiss contemporary art curator Mirjam Varadinis; Andrés Jaque, the founder of the Office of Political Innovation; and Dutch filmmaker and journalist Bregtje van der Haak.

“Palermo Atlas is a study of the past and present city, a collection of patterns, perceptions, stories and testimonies gathered on the ground and supported by data,” said Pestellini Laparelli. “On the one hand, the Atlas uses the city of Palermo as a point of departure to tell the story of the Mediterranean and Europe at large; on the other it is a reflection on characteristics that are specific to Palermo.”

Manifesta 12 will run from June 16, 2018 to November 4, 2018. To learn more about the event, visit https://manifesta.org/biennials/manifesta-12/

