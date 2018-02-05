Novorésumé Offers 50% off their Premium Résumé Builder, Ensuring Your CV is On Point

Save this picture! Home Page. Image Courtesy of Novorésumé

The job application process can be an exhausting one, endless cover letters, constant updating of your curriculum vitae, not to mention ensuring your instagram is #onpoint and squeaky clean. And chances are, recruiters and employers will spend all but a few seconds looking at your content. Novorésumé, an online résumé builder, is there to help speed up the process and provide all the tools you need for an employer friendly, well-designed CV.

Save this picture! Résumé Templates. Image Courtesy of Novorésumé

Their website describes the process of putting together a résumé as assembling a puzzle, and the site handily provides all the pieces for quick, effective and clever assemblage. Their basic package is completely free, and includes a one-page résumé template, to try your hand at résumé-puzzle-making. The premium package steps things up a notch, to include up to three pages for your résumé/CV, cover letter samples, extra fonts, video tutorials, customizable layouts, more colours and themes, creative writing styles and backgrounds and specialized sections.

If you would like to unlock the premium features, Novorésumé have an exclusive 50% off deal for Archdaily readers for one month of premium membership.

Save this picture! Colour Themes Editor. Image Courtesy of Novorésumé

The interface is elegant and easy to use. Separate templates are offered for student or intermediate level applicants and senior applicants, tailored to the needs of both the job hunter and the employer. Within the builder you can customize the template by changing the layout to suit your needs, selecting a colour theme, choosing from a basic set of fonts and adding or removing sections.

“A good resume tells your story and increases your chances to get that interview you've been waiting for. Our templates are tailored to fit the position you are applying for. Layouts are thoughtfully designed, without excessive fonts, colors and formatting."

Save this picture! Skills Section Infographics. Image Courtesy of Novorésumé

The amount of customizable options is not overwhelming and they have clearly been carefully selected, which streamlines the process and increases accessibility. The website offers informative advice on what a CV is, and how to format and write one. Basically they cover all the bases a job applicant might need.

Save this picture! Customizing Layout. Image Courtesy of Novorésumé

An advantage of using premium Novorésumé is an easily adaptable format and the ability to save multiple iterations of the résumé. And the company has clearly heeded advice from recruiters and employers such as this one - the builder has suggestions, revisions and tips, ensuring the output is complete and well thought out.

User-friendly, clever, and elegant, Novorésumé is a one-stop shop for all job application needs. You can learn how to put together a good résumé template while building a custom one suited to your needs and the needs of a potential employer.

The 50% off discount for ArchDaily readers can be found here.

Start building your résumé here.

Save this picture! Résumé Examples. Image Courtesy of Novorésumé

News via Novorésumé.