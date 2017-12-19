Imagine Listening To Music At This Ethereal Theatre and Bar In Milan

Milan based office ZarCola and Francisco Rodriguez were tasked with designing a bar and theatre for a new Milanese music festival.

The project site is within the garden of an ancient villa. A baroque trail weaves through the garden’s dense foliage, around many fountains and clearings.

In one of the garden’s clearings, surrounded by trees, the temporary wooden structures were fabricated. A linear bar, Troppecolonne, and a circular theatre, Troppotondo.

Both designs are a series of frames which, when put together, form permeable space. Permeability allows visitors to connect with the surrounding nature while inside the framework. The structures were designed with standard wood dimensions in mind, for ease of constructibility and waste reduction.

Architect or Architecture Firm: Studio ZarCola and Francisco Rodriguez

Completion Year: 2015

Area: 56 +150 m2

Project Location: Villa Arconati, Via Madonna Fametta, Castellazzo, Italy

Products: Wood of Fir and Fiberglass

Photography: Delfino Sisto Legnani