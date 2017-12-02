MAD’s Huangshan Mountain Village Through The Lens Of Fernando Guerra

From Portuguese architectural photographer Fernando Guerra comes imagery of MAD's Huangshan Mountain Village in China. This residential design, comprising ten housing blocks that mimic the mountain range they are embedded in, is just one piece of the Taiping Lake tourism master plan; architecture and nature blend together to create modern apartments with differing panoramic views.

+ 50

The Mountain Village is intended to be a reflective retreat. No two apartments are alike, as the topographic nature of the towers creates unique apartment footprints and expansive balconies, encouraging residents to be outside. Undulating forest paths connect the buildings to one another. As in much of the rest of their work, MAD architects hope the design evokes an emotional response through a reconnection with nature.