  3. New Renderings Reveal Interiors of MAD Architects' Beverly Hills Residential Village

New Renderings Reveal Interiors of MAD Architects' Beverly Hills Residential Village

New Renderings Reveal Interiors of MAD Architects' Beverly Hills Residential Village
Courtesy of Palisades
Courtesy of Palisades

New renderings released by developer Palisades have revealed the interiors of MAD Architects’ upcoming Beverly Hills residential village, the Gardenhouse.

With construction on the project well underway, the images show how the interior spaces, designed by Rottet Studio, will interact with the architecture created by MAD. Inspired by close-knit hilltop villages, the development at 8600 Wilshire Boulevard will feature 18 individual villas that look in onto a shared courtyard.

Courtesy of Palisades

Courtesy of Palisades
Courtesy of Palisades

The interior spaces will continue the clean, minimal design aesthetic of the exteriors, which feature white glass and a massive living green wall. Light wood floors, white cabinetry and a white marble kitchen island will all contribute to the feeling of airiness in each unit.

The renderings also show a lofted bedroom space that will occupy the full volume of the villa’s gabled roof.

Courtesy of Palisades
Courtesy of Palisades
Courtesy of Palisades
Courtesy of Palisades

“The spaces will pay homage to the incredible building design while evoking the spirt of California living and residential modernism. The indoor and outdoor spaces will be fluid, allowing light to be captured in a way that feels expansive, bright and connected to its surroundings,” explain Palisades.

“The finishes selected pay tribute to the California heritage of woodworking and high-end design in a way that is intimate in feel and lavish in tone. This all-encompassing approach was conceived to provide a beautiful backdrop for the individual homes, while still maintaining its own distinct character.” 

Courtesy of Palisades
Courtesy of Palisades
Courtesy of Palisades
Courtesy of Palisades
Courtesy of Palisades
Courtesy of Palisades
Courtesy of Palisades
Courtesy of Palisades

Learn more about the project in our previous post, here.

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "New Renderings Reveal Interiors of MAD Architects' Beverly Hills Residential Village" 30 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884688/new-renderings-reveal-interiors-of-mad-architects-beverly-hills-residential-village/> ISSN 0719-8884

