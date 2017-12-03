World
Fantastic Images of Architecture in the Fog: The Best Photos of the Week

Fantastic Images of Architecture in the Fog: The Best Photos of the Week
Fantastic Images of Architecture in the Fog: The Best Photos of the Week, © Richard Barnes
© Richard Barnes

Taking photographs in fog can be an experience as chaotic as it is enchanting. Although working with this phenomenon can be risky, since fog dramatically modifies the available light and the atmosphere of a scene, if you know how to take advantage of it, the result can lead to perfect photographs. Below is a selection of 10 images from prominent photographers such as Kevin ScottRichard Barnes, and Koichi Torimura.

© Fernando Guerra © Ligang Huang © Sophie Mayer © Cornbread Works

Cornbread Works

Drents Archive / Zecc Architecten

© Cornbread Works
© Cornbread Works

Bernardo Bader Architekten

Kapelle Salgenreute / Bernardo Bader Architekten

Cortesía de Bernardo Bader Architekten
Cortesía de Bernardo Bader Architekten

Sophie Mayer

Rural House / RCR Arquitectes

© Sophie Mayer
© Sophie Mayer

Koichi Torimura

Villa/ Gallery in Karuizawa / Makoto Yamaguchi Design

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Therme Vals / Peter Zumthor

© Fernando Guerra
© Fernando Guerra

Adolf Bereuter

Forest Refuge / Bernd Riegger Architektur

© Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter

Transsolar & Tetsuo Kondo Architects

Cloudscapes / Transsolar & Tetsuo Kondo Architects

Cortesía de Transsolar & Tetsuo Kondo Architects
Cortesía de Transsolar & Tetsuo Kondo Architects

Kevin Scott

Cabin at Longbranch / Olson Kundig

© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

Ligang Huang

Chongqing Sunac One Central Mansion Sales Pavillion / AOE

© Ligang Huang
© Ligang Huang

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "Fantastic Images of Architecture in the Fog: The Best Photos of the Week" [Fotos de la Semana: Las 10 mejores imágenes de arquitectura en la niebla] 03 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884678/fantastic-images-of-architecture-in-the-fog-the-best-photos-of-the-week/> ISSN 0719-8884

