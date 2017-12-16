World
  Life Between Paintings / XTOPIX

Life Between Paintings / XTOPIX

  • 05:00 - 16 December, 2017
Life Between Paintings / XTOPIX
Life Between Paintings / XTOPIX, © Ondřej Tylčer
© Ondřej Tylčer

© Ondřej Tylčer © Ondřej Tylčer © Ondřej Tylčer © Ondřej Tylčer + 28

  • Architects

    XTOPIX

  • Location

    Korunní, Praha, Czech Republic

  • Lead Architects

    Pavel Buryška, Barbora Buryšková

  • Design Team

    Pavel Buryška, Barbora Buryšková, Lucie Lorencová

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ondřej Tylčer
© Ondřej Tylčer
© Ondřej Tylčer

Text description provided by the architects. The lightness, openness and natural flow of an airy space are the main features characterizing a maisonette apartment covering the area of approximately 200 m2. The flat was built in the 90s in the attic of the apartment constructed in Prague's quarter called Vinohrady. The disposition adjustments of the flat were minimal, due to already existing sophisticated spatial plan originating from the previous owner's pen. One of the cornerstones in designing the proposal was the fact that clients being a young couple are passionate collectors of paintings.

Interior Design 6th Floor - Proposal
Interior Design 6th Floor - Proposal
© Ondřej Tylčer
© Ondřej Tylčer

The resulting solution thus leaves largely blank white walls as a neutral gallery background for a growing painting collection. Hanged paintings are complemented by a series of composed interior elements featuring other artistic installations - a light mosaic above double bed, a circular cutout in the wall between the bathroom and the living room with a view of the bathtub (the window can be shaded with a built-in electric blind) or a large format painting by our client's favorite artist printed on the glass above the kitchen desk.

Interior Design 7th Floor - Proposal
Interior Design 7th Floor - Proposal
© Ondřej Tylčer
© Ondřej Tylčer

The living room naturally creates the heart of entire flat thanks to its unique character; it is dominated by growing ficus and spacious relaxing multilevel platform evoking the "archetypal rural furnace". This atypical interior element has been customized especially for the clients, integrating a large-format sofa with chairs and a conference table, a library or an indoor space serving children as a bunker (a system of larger or smaller mutually interconnected spaces). The residential quality of the duplex is reinforced by vast south-facing terraces overlooking the roofs of the surrounding neighbourhood.

© Ondřej Tylčer
© Ondřej Tylčer
Cite: "Life Between Paintings / XTOPIX" 16 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884663/life-between-paintings-xtopix/> ISSN 0719-8884

