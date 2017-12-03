World
FHM Bachelor Apartment / ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

  • 20:00 - 3 December, 2017
FHM Bachelor Apartment / ONG&ONG Pte Ltd
FHM Bachelor Apartment / ONG&ONG Pte Ltd, Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd
Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

  • Architects

    ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

  • Location

    Bangkok, Thailand

  • Directors

    Joe Sarawoot Chatdecha, Anat Rungrusamiwatanakul

  • Team Member

    Narakorn Srichainak

  • Area

    130.79 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd
Text description provided by the architects. The FHM Bachelor Apartment is a stunning 3-bedroom New York inspired loft sitting on the 49th floor of the Circle Prototype, an exclusive high-rise condominium in Central Bangkok. To fulfil the vision of a true bachelor’s residence, the revamped interiors convey the sophisticated vibe that is assuredly refined and undeniably sleek.

Layout Colored Plan
Layout Colored Plan

The interior plan was shifted and reconfigured, opening up space to fully accentuate the apartment’s breathtaking 270° panoramic view of the Bangkok cityscape - the vibrant urban skyline, a shifting metropolitan tapestry that is abuzz day and night.

Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd
The revitalised residence is characterised by a preponderance of monolithic natural stone. A carefully conceptualised backdrop of warm timber wall panelling and tinted mirrors helps balance the space against the stone. Connecting the spacious main living area to the service area is a versatile counter area that can be converted into a bar for evening entertainment.

Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd
Envisioned for social events and a modern lifestyle, the final touch for the recited apartment features private spaces concealed behind a sleek mirror door, secluding a plush master bedroom complete with en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet, private study area and balcony.

Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd
