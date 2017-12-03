FHM Bachelor Apartment / ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

+ 60

Architects ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

Location Bangkok, Thailand

Directors Joe Sarawoot Chatdecha, Anat Rungrusamiwatanakul

Team Member Narakorn Srichainak

Area 130.79 m2

Project Year 2017

Interior Designer Sompong Tipsrisakul

Lighting Designer Gail Sripaipan More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The FHM Bachelor Apartment is a stunning 3-bedroom New York inspired loft sitting on the 49th floor of the Circle Prototype, an exclusive high-rise condominium in Central Bangkok. To fulfil the vision of a true bachelor’s residence, the revamped interiors convey the sophisticated vibe that is assuredly refined and undeniably sleek.

The interior plan was shifted and reconfigured, opening up space to fully accentuate the apartment’s breathtaking 270° panoramic view of the Bangkok cityscape - the vibrant urban skyline, a shifting metropolitan tapestry that is abuzz day and night.

The revitalised residence is characterised by a preponderance of monolithic natural stone. A carefully conceptualised backdrop of warm timber wall panelling and tinted mirrors helps balance the space against the stone. Connecting the spacious main living area to the service area is a versatile counter area that can be converted into a bar for evening entertainment.

Envisioned for social events and a modern lifestyle, the final touch for the recited apartment features private spaces concealed behind a sleek mirror door, secluding a plush master bedroom complete with en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet, private study area and balcony.