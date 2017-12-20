15 LEGO Ideas to Build and Inspire

Thinking about resting for a few days during the holidays? We have selected a number of LEGO® sets that are sure to relax you and inspire you so that you too can enjoy these amazing, colorful, minimalist blocks by exploring the wonderful world of architecture, engineering, and construction.
With great inspirations from Frank Lloyd Wright, Le Corbusier and Mies van der Rohe in the Architecture Series, and some of the world's most iconic works such as the Eiffel Tower, the White House, the Empire State Building, the Big Ben or the Lincoln Memorial in Monumental Series, we invite you to test your skills and be inspired by the following LEGO® Architecture guide.
Check out below!
Architecture Series
Imperial Hotel / Frank Lloyd Wright
Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright
Type of construction: Hotel (250 rooms, 5 ballrooms, and 10 celebration rooms)
Location: Originally in Tokyo (Japan)
Materials: Reinforced concrete and bricks
Built area: 34,765 m²
Original cost: Approximately 6 million yen
Construction period: From 1916 to 1923
Villa Savoye / Le Corbusier
Architects: Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret
Type of construction: Country house
Location: 82, Rue de Villiers, 78300 Poissy, France
Materials: Reinforced concrete on pilotis
Style: Modern, International
Built area: 408 m²
Construction period: From 1928 to 1931
Sydney Opera House / Jørn Utzon
Architect: Jørn Utzon
Type of construction: Concrete and roof structure over precast concrete pillars with ceramic and reconstituted granite top coat to base
Area: 1.8 hectares (4.5 acres)
Height: 67 m
Location: Bennelong Point, Sydney, New South Wales (Australia)
Materials: Concrete, ceramic, granite, bronze and glass
Style: Expressionist
Construction period: From 1959 to 1973
Farnsworth House / Mies van der Rohe
Architect: Ludwig Mies van der Rohe
Type of building: House (retreat for weekends of a dwelling)
Built area: 140 m²
Location: Plano, Kendall County, Illinois (USA)
Materials: Steel and glass
Style: Modern
Construction period: From 1945 to 1951
Fallingwater® / Frank Lloyd Wright
Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright
Category: Holiday home
Type of construction: Reinforced concrete (in loco) with limestone coating
Original cost: $ 155,000
Monumental Series
Location: West End of the National Mall, Washington, D.C.
Area: 2,539.6 m²
Architect: Henry Bacon
Architectural style: Beaux-Arts
Construction start: 1914
End of construction: 1922
Dimensions: 58 m wide, 36 m deep and 30 m high (outside the monument)
Exterior Materials: Yule Marble (Colorado), Rose Marble (Tennessee) and Granite (Massachusetts)
Interior materials: Limestone (Indiana), white marble (Georgia), rose marble (Tennessee), marble (Alabama), bronze and brass
Original cost: $ 2,957,000
Location: Rome (Italy)
Construction responsible : Pope Clement XII, Pope Clement XIII, Nicola Salvi and Pietro Bracci
Construction period: 1732 to 1762
Dimensions: 26.3 m high 49.15 m wide
Materials: Travertine
Developer: Gustave Eiffel; engineers: Maurice Koechlin and Emile Nouguier
Architect: Stephen Sauvestre
Construction: Beginning January 1887 - Completed March 1889
Location: Paris, France
Materials: Wrought iron with masonry supports
Number of iron parts: 18.038
Original cost: 7,799,401.31 French francs (1889)
Height: initial: 312 m (up to the end of the flag pole); current weather: (antennas included): 324 m
Weight: Iron structure: 7,300 metric tons; complete structure: 10,100 metric tons
Architects: International team led by Wallace K. Harrison, which included Le Corbusier and Oscar Niemeyer
Style: Modern and International
Location: Manhattan, New York City (NY)
Materials: Aluminum, Glass and Marble from Vermont
Floors: 39 on the ground (Secretariat building)
Construction period: Started on October 24, 1947 (the first stone was placed on October 24, 1949)
Location: Pisa, Italy
Architects: Various
Construction Period: Started in 1173 - Completed in 1399
Type of building: Steeple
Architectural style: Romanesque tower, Gothic bell tower
Materials: Limestone and lime mortar; marble exterior
Height: 8 floors, 56.4 m
Base diameter: 15.48 m
Weight: 14,500 metric tons
Slope angle: 3.97 degrees, with a displacement of 3.9 m with vertical
Arquitectos: Charles Barry y Augustus Pugin
Estilo: Neogótico
Tipo de construcción: Torre con reloj
Altura: 96,3 m
Situación: Londres (Gran Bretaña)
Materiales empleados en la construcción: Ladrillo, piedra (revestimiento)
Período de construcción: 1843-1859
Architect: Carl Gotthard Langhans
Architectural style: Classicism
Location: Berlin, Germany
Materials: Limestone
Construction period: From 1788 to 1791
Location: 1600, Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, D.C. (USA)
Materials: Aquitaine sandstone
Area: 5,110 m²
Style: Irish neoclassical and Palladian federal style blend
Construction period: The first cornerstone was laid in October 1792. The complete construction of the building was made between 1792 and 1800, the year in which its first tenants began to live.
Architect: John Graham & Associates
Category: Observation tower
Type of construction: Steel structure
Original cost: US $ 4.5 million (1962)
Lifts: 3
Area: 1,339.56 m²
Height: 158 m
Location: 400, Broad Street, Seattle, Washington (USA)
Materials: Steel, concrete and glass
Pinnacle type: Lightning bolts (height including this element: 184 m)
Floors: 60
Construction period: 1961 – 1962
Architects: Shreve, Lamb & Harmon Associates
Category: Skyscrapers
Type of construction: Cubic structures of riveted steel
Original cost: US $ 41 million (in 1931)
Lifts: 73 (64 of them in the central core)
Area: 254.000 m²
Occupancy in the grounds: 129 x 57 m
Height: 381 m
Location: 350 Fifth Avenue, New York City, NY (USA)
Materials: Stainless steel, concrete, glass, aluminum, limestone, marble and granite
Pinnacle type: Broadcasting antenna, thanks to the reach of a height of 448 m
Floors: 102
Construction period: 1930 - 1931
Occupation: Offices, commercial establishments, shops and communication and observation facilities