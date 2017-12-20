15 LEGO Ideas to Build and Inspire

Thinking about resting for a few days during the holidays? We have selected a number of LEGO® sets that are sure to relax you and inspire you so that you too can enjoy these amazing, colorful, minimalist blocks by exploring the wonderful world of architecture, engineering, and construction.

With great inspirations from Frank Lloyd Wright, Le Corbusier and Mies van der Rohe in the Architecture Series, and some of the world's most iconic works such as the Eiffel Tower, the White House, the Empire State Building, the Big Ben or the Lincoln Memorial in Monumental Series, we invite you to test your skills and be inspired by the following LEGO® Architecture guide.

Check out below!

Architecture Series

Imperial Hotel / Frank Lloyd Wright

Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright

Type of construction: Hotel (250 rooms, 5 ballrooms, and 10 celebration rooms)

Location: Originally in Tokyo (Japan)

Materials: Reinforced concrete and bricks

Built area: 34,765 m²

Original cost: Approximately 6 million yen

Construction period: From 1916 to 1923

Villa Savoye / Le Corbusier

Architects: Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret

Type of construction: Country house

Location: 82, Rue de Villiers, 78300 Poissy, France

Materials: Reinforced concrete on pilotis

Style: Modern, International

Built area: 408 m²

Construction period: From 1928 to 1931

Sydney Opera House / Jørn Utzon

Architect: Jørn Utzon

Type of construction: Concrete and roof structure over precast concrete pillars with ceramic and reconstituted granite top coat to base

Area: 1.8 hectares (4.5 acres)

Height: 67 m

Location: Bennelong Point, Sydney, New South Wales (Australia)

Materials: Concrete, ceramic, granite, bronze and glass

Style: Expressionist

Construction period: From 1959 to 1973

Farnsworth House / Mies van der Rohe

Architect: Ludwig Mies van der Rohe

Type of building: House (retreat for weekends of a dwelling)

Built area: 140 m²

Location: Plano, Kendall County, Illinois (USA)

Materials: Steel and glass

Style: Modern

Construction period: From 1945 to 1951

Fallingwater® / Frank Lloyd Wright

Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright

Category: Holiday home

Type of construction: Reinforced concrete (in loco) with limestone coating

Original cost: $ 155,000

Monumental Series

Lincoln Memorial

Location: West End of the National Mall, Washington, D.C.

Area: 2,539.6 m²

Architect: Henry Bacon

Architectural style: Beaux-Arts

Construction start: 1914

End of construction: 1922

Dimensions: 58 m wide, 36 m deep and 30 m high (outside the monument)

Exterior Materials: Yule Marble (Colorado), Rose Marble (Tennessee) and Granite (Massachusetts)

Interior materials: Limestone (Indiana), white marble (Georgia), rose marble (Tennessee), marble (Alabama), bronze and brass

Original cost: $ 2,957,000

Trevi Fountain

Location: Rome (Italy)

Construction responsible : Pope Clement XII, Pope Clement XIII, Nicola Salvi and Pietro Bracci

Construction period: 1732 to 1762

Dimensions: 26.3 m high 49.15 m wide

Materials: Travertine

Eiffel Tower

Developer: Gustave Eiffel; engineers: Maurice Koechlin and Emile Nouguier

Architect: Stephen Sauvestre

Construction: Beginning January 1887 - Completed March 1889

Location: Paris, France

Materials: Wrought iron with masonry supports

Number of iron parts: 18.038

Original cost: 7,799,401.31 French francs (1889)

Height: initial: 312 m (up to the end of the flag pole); current weather: (antennas included): 324 m

Weight: Iron structure: 7,300 metric tons; complete structure: 10,100 metric tons

United Nations Headquarters

Architects: International team led by Wallace K. Harrison, which included Le Corbusier and Oscar Niemeyer

Style: Modern and International

Location: Manhattan, New York City (NY)

Materials: Aluminum, Glass and Marble from Vermont

Floors: 39 on the ground (Secretariat building)

Construction period: Started on October 24, 1947 (the first stone was placed on October 24, 1949)

Leaning Tower of Pisa

Location: Pisa, Italy

Architects: Various

Construction Period: Started in 1173 - Completed in 1399

Type of building: Steeple

Architectural style: Romanesque tower, Gothic bell tower

Materials: Limestone and lime mortar; marble exterior

Height: 8 floors, 56.4 m

Base diameter: 15.48 m

Weight: 14,500 metric tons

Slope angle: 3.97 degrees, with a displacement of 3.9 m with vertical

Big Ben

Arquitectos: Charles Barry y Augustus Pugin

Estilo: Neogótico

Tipo de construcción: Torre con reloj

Altura: 96,3 m

Situación: Londres (Gran Bretaña)

Materiales empleados en la construcción: Ladrillo, piedra (revestimiento)

Período de construcción: 1843-1859

Brandenburg Gate

Architect: Carl Gotthard Langhans

Architectural style: Classicism

Location: Berlin, Germany

Materials: Limestone

Construction period: From 1788 to 1791

White House

Location: 1600, Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, D.C. (USA)

Materials: Aquitaine sandstone

Area: 5,110 m²

Style: Irish neoclassical and Palladian federal style blend

Construction period: The first cornerstone was laid in October 1792. The complete construction of the building was made between 1792 and 1800, the year in which its first tenants began to live.

Seattle Space Needle

Architect: John Graham & Associates

Category: Observation tower

Type of construction: Steel structure

Original cost: US $ 4.5 million (1962)

Lifts: 3

Area: 1,339.56 m²

Height: 158 m

Location: 400, Broad Street, Seattle, Washington (USA)

Materials: Steel, concrete and glass

Pinnacle type: Lightning bolts (height including this element: 184 m)

Floors: 60

Construction period: 1961 – 1962

Empire State Building

Architects: Shreve, Lamb & Harmon Associates

Category: Skyscrapers

Type of construction: Cubic structures of riveted steel

Original cost: US $ 41 million (in 1931)

Lifts: 73 (64 of them in the central core)

Area: 254.000 m²

Occupancy in the grounds: 129 x 57 m

Height: 381 m

Location: 350 Fifth Avenue, New York City, NY (USA)

Materials: Stainless steel, concrete, glass, aluminum, limestone, marble and granite

Pinnacle type: Broadcasting antenna, thanks to the reach of a height of 448 m

Floors: 102

Construction period: 1930 - 1931

Occupation: Offices, commercial establishments, shops and communication and observation facilities