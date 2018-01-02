World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Dorms
  4. United States
  5. Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects
  6. 2011
  7. Pomona College Student Housing / Ehrlich Architects

Pomona College Student Housing / Ehrlich Architects

  • 15:00 - 2 January, 2018
Pomona College Student Housing / Ehrlich Architects
Pomona College Student Housing / Ehrlich Architects, © Tom Bonner
© Tom Bonner

© Tom Bonner

  • Architects

    Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects

  • Location

    Claremont, CA, United States

  • Design Principal

    Steven Ehrlich, FAIA

  • Principal-In-Charge

    Charles Warner Oakley, FAIA

  • Project Architect and Project Manager

    Whitney Wyatt, AIA, LEED AP

  • Area

    81000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2011

  • Photographs

    Tom Bonner

    • Contractor

      Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction Company

    • Structural Engineer

      Englekirk & Sabol

    • M/E/P Engineer

      ME Engineers

    • Civil Engineer

      KPFF Consulting Engineers

    • Landscape Architect

      Landimages
      More Specs
    © Tom Bonner
    © Tom Bonner

    Text description provided by the architects. This LEED Platinum certified project was the first student residence hall in California to receive such a rating. The award-winning project consists of two residence halls totaling 81,000 sf, housing 150 students in single bedroom, suite style living units. The North hall houses 73 beds; the South hall houses 77. Both buildings are 2 and 3 stories. The project also includes the headquarters for the campus Outdoor Action program and administration offices for the Campus Sustainability department both located on the ground floor of the South hall in addition to an underground 175 car parking garage with a natural turf field above located directly below the North hall

    © Tom Bonner
    © Tom Bonner

    The College's progressive sustainable agenda catalyzed the complex's new architecture, which departs from the campus' predominant terracotta tile roof vernacular. The design includes flat roofs that harvest energy and provide outdoor teaching and research spaces. The project includes an 82kW rooftop photovoltaic array system with 130,000 annual kWh output, producing 14% of the annual electrical needs, and a rooftop solar thermal-siphon system consisting of eighteen 116-gallon water tanks providing 80% of the building's domestic hot water heating.

    © Tom Bonner
    © Tom Bonner

    Exterior sunshades composed of horizontal terracotta baguettes or fins screen public areas located directly behind and enclosed by floor-to-ceiling glass in direct response to the harsh conditions of the arid desert-like climate of Claremont while also tying back to the materiality and architectural heritage of the surrounding campus. Thermal mass is achieved by a cast-in-place concrete structure and precast concrete exterior wall panels that also refer to and echo existing campus buildings. 

    Environmental Section
    Environmental Section

    Through the incorporation of numerous smart design features the project functions as an example of living sustainability and as a teaching tool for students – helping raise awareness, educate and even assist occupants in making more informed choices about how they interact with and ultimately impact their environment.  

    © Tom Bonner
    © Tom Bonner
