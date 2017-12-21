World
  The Millenium Bridge / IBUKU

The Millenium Bridge / IBUKU

  21 December, 2017
The Millenium Bridge / IBUKU
The Millenium Bridge / IBUKU, Courtesy of IBUKU
Courtesy of IBUKU

Courtesy of IBUKU © José Tomás Franco

"Millenium Bridge" is one of the longest bamboo bridge in Asia, with a length of 23 meters and an impressive roof inspired by the Minangkabau architecture, following the shape of a buffalo horn. It is built in a mix of blond and black bamboo species.

Courtesy of IBUKU
Courtesy of IBUKU

'It's very rare to get the chance to build a bridge from bamboo, and it is a proof that you can build anything with it. This bridge is a way to promote construction with bamboo around the world. It's a constructed testimony of its strength', says Defit Wijaya, Senior Architect at IBUKU.

Courtesy of IBUKU
Courtesy of IBUKU
Section / Details
Section / Details
Courtesy of IBUKU
Courtesy of IBUKU

The bridge is intended for pedestrian traffic and connects the east and west part of the Green School, becoming a fundamental part of the main circulation within the campus.

Courtesy of IBUKU
Courtesy of IBUKU
© José Tomás Franco
© José Tomás Franco
© José Tomás Franco
© José Tomás Franco
© José Tomás Franco
© José Tomás Franco
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Bridges Indonesia
Cite: "The Millenium Bridge / IBUKU" 21 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884632/the-millenium-bridge-ibuku/> ISSN 0719-8884

