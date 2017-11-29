Future Architecture Platform - CALL FOR IDEAS 2018

With the 3rd Call for Ideas the Future Architecture platform invites multi-disciplinary emerging creatives who work on transformative projects and ideas for the future of architecture to apply for participation in the European Architecture Program in 2018.

The Future Architecture platform acts as a key platform for exchange and networking for European architecture and integrates some of Europe’s most important architectural events. The platform enables architecture museums, festivals, producers, publishers, agencies, academic institutions and multi-disciplinary emerging professionals to easily connect and build joint projects.

The European Architecture program invites emerging talents to get involved with 20 established architectural institutions and organizations throughout Europe and to present their work to the widest audiences. The European Architecture Program 2018 is a series of interconnected activities that include three exhibitions, five conferences, four lecture series, a workshop and a summer school, as well as prototyping and publishing activities.

All applications will be published on the website of the Future Architecture platform. Applications will be judged by the board of members, Future Architecture alumni and the public.

The selected applicants will be invited to present their idea at the Future Architecture Matchmaking Conference in MAO (Museum of Architecture and Design) in Ljubljana, where Future Architecture members will select the participants for their activities within the European Architecture program. The platform will cover the travel (inside the EU) and accommodation costs of the selected participants for the Matchmaking Conference.

Platform members will cover travel (inside the EU) and accommodation costs and provide an honorarium to the participants they invite to contribute to their events.

More on the events

Timetable

Publication of the Call for Ideas: 14 November 2017

Deadline for submitting applications: 8 January 2018

Matchmaking Conference: 14–17 February, 2018

European Architecture Program 2018: 18 February to 31 October 2018

Eligibility

The call is open for emerging architects, landscape architects, urban planners, designers, engineers, artists, curators and anyone whose professional work is focused on the future of architecture and living environments. To be eligible as an emerging creative for the Future Architecture platform applicants must meet the following criteria:

Applicant’s idea related to architecture or city development was created independently after graduation and within the last 2 years

Applicant has publicly presented or published their independent work(s)

Applicant has not yet attained recognition by having a body of critically recognised work at major and/or established institutions or publishers

Applicant has not participated in past Future Architecture platform activities

About the platform

Apply now!