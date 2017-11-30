World
Aranya Ideas Camp / Atelier TeamMinus

  • 20:00 - 30 November, 2017
Aranya Ideas Camp / Atelier TeamMinus
Aranya Ideas Camp / Atelier TeamMinus, © Lei Bu
© Lei Bu

© Lei Bu © Lei Bu © Lei Bu © Lei Bu + 40

  • Architects

    Atelier TeamMinus

  • Location

    Aranya,Qinhuangdao, Shandong, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Li Zhang

  • Design Team

    Li Zhang, Guanglu Dou, Hao Wang, Xue Bai, Zishen Wen, Cong Li, Zihao Pan

  • Interior Designers

    Li Zhang, Guanglu Dou, Zishen Wen, Yingxiu Lu

  • Area

    4700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Lei Bu

  • Owner

    Qinhuangdao Tian-Xing-Jiu-Zhou Tourism Development, Ltd.

  • Owner Representative

    Yin Ma

  • Operator

    Idea Camp Development Centre

  • Operator Representative

    Wei Zhao

  • Contractor

    Changli County Constructions & Decorations, Ltd.

  • Contractor Representative

    Yuxiang Liu

  • Engineering

    THUADI

  • Structure Engineers

    Mingzhu Wang, Xiaohong He

  • Electronic Engineers

    Jinsong Huang, Wen Gu

  • HVAC Engineers

    Peng Guo, Laiquan Gao

  • Landscape

    BJF (Beijing) International Landscape Architecture, Ltd. / Atelier TeamMinus

  • Landscape Designers

    Hang Kou,Ran Tao, Guanglu Dou

  • Lighting

    Atelier Zhang Xin

  • Lighting Designers

    Xin Zhang, Xiaowei Han, Bentian Niu, Bo Tang
© Lei Bu
© Lei Bu

Text description provided by the architects. The building is built for Qixing Education, a successful Chinese company that offers summer and winter school programs for children and the youth. Their pedagogy is to take the Chinese children, mostly products of the one-child policy, out to a temporary community of their own, and get close to nature while learning various skills in culture, craft, and socialization.

© Lei Bu
© Lei Bu

The building sits amid a strip of sand dunes, which runs along the middle of a seaside weekend housing development inside the Aranya complex. A continuous, spiral ramp that starts from one side of the sand dunes, circles around two courtyards, reaching its highest point before landing down to the ground on the other side of the dunes.

Masterplan
Masterplan

Of the two courtyards, the outer one is designed to be kept open and used for collective activities; the inner one is framed by the classrooms on the ground floor and the dorms on the first floor, which is used for private activities. 

© Lei Bu
© Lei Bu

Along with its entire length, the ramp helps to form a series of spaces both above and beneath it. In the lower part, the ramp forms a temporary spectators' stand in the outer courtyard，covering an outdoor cafe area with large openings in the walls framing views to the dunes and the playgrounds.

© Lei Bu
© Lei Bu

In the middle part, the top of the ramp provides panoramic views of the sea and the distant plains; below the ramp, there are flat spaces for children’s games. In the ending part, the ramp takes a quick descend to the playgrounds below. When there is no summer/winter school activity, the ramp is open to the local residents.

© Lei Bu
© Lei Bu

The different heights expand and slopes of the activity spaces are to encourage the youth to move their bodies more creatively.

© Lei Bu
© Lei Bu
