Center for Systems Biology Dresden / Heikkinen-Komonen Architects

Architects Heikkinen-Komonen Architects

Location Pfotenhauerstraße 108, 01307 Dresden, Germany

Architects in Charge Mikko Heikkinen, Markku Komonen, Janne Kentala, Markku Puumala

Area 4415.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Jussi Tiainen

Collaborators Architektenwerkgemeinschaft Weinbrenner-Single-Arabzadeh, Nürtingen, Wörner Traxler Richter Planungsgesellschaft mbh, More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The CSDB complements the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics, which was also designed by our office and completed 15 years ago. The institute brings together computer scientists, physicists, and mathematicians focused on quantitative biology, with expertise in biophysics, image analysis and high-performance computing; for instance, from cell samples it is possible by means of lasers and computers to image analyse research material at several times the speed of traditional laboratory work.

The architecture of the building is itself a metaphor for the positing and solution to a problem. One passes via a complex and dim core towards light and clarity. The concrete labyrinth sets the stage for the encounters and interactions between researchers and provides facilities for scientific experiments. Along the outer perimeter are bright and quiet work spaces where the research work can be completed.

The new building follows the urban planning principles for the campus. It is placed in line with the other buildings on the campus and its main façades are protected from excessive sunlight with a double facade. The sun-protection louvers on the façade are yellow anodized aluminium, the dark exterior walls are plastered solid brick, and the building frame is in-situ cast concrete.