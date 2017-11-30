World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. jvantspijker
  6. 2017
  7. Informal Cube in Rotterdam / jvantspijker

Informal Cube in Rotterdam / jvantspijker

  • 02:00 - 30 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Informal Cube in Rotterdam / jvantspijker
Save this picture!
Informal Cube in Rotterdam / jvantspijker, © Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

© Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode + 16

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Text description provided by the architects. Jvantspijker Architects have designed a sturdy cube-shaped house in the centre of Rotterdam. With its spatial 3-dimensional layout the building allows a modern family to meet the paradoxical demands of urban life: The house provides community as well as privacy to its inhabitants and it is both connected to and sheltered from the street and the surrounding city.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
Save this picture!
Axonometric Longitudinal Section
Axonometric Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

The exterior of plain white bricks encases a plan organized by split-level sections. The house is an urban monolith, albeit one glowing with interior life. The design of the house answers a number of the client’s specific spatial demands; a gentle entrance sequence between public-private space, a living room slightly raised above street level, kitchen and dining connected to the garden, a semi-private music room and a roof terrace.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

These five ingredients have been interwoven resulting in a playful composition organized around the spacious central staircase. Large windows across the corners of the house catch light from various angles and reinforce the spatial richness of the interior.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses The Netherlands
Cite: "Informal Cube in Rotterdam / jvantspijker" 30 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884587/informal-cube-in-rotterdam-jvantspijker/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »