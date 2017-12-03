World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sauna
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Aalto University - School of Arts, Design and Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Rooftop Sauna in London / Aalto University - School of Arts, Design and Architecture

Rooftop Sauna in London / Aalto University - School of Arts, Design and Architecture

  • 02:00 - 3 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Rooftop Sauna in London / Aalto University - School of Arts, Design and Architecture
Save this picture!
Rooftop Sauna in London / Aalto University - School of Arts, Design and Architecture, © Valentina Casalini
© Valentina Casalini

© Valentina Casalini © Valentina Casalini © Valentina Casalini © Valentina Casalini + 27

  • Designers

    Aalto University - School of Arts, Design and Architecture

  • Location

    Queen Elizabeth Hall Roof Garden , Lambeth, London SE1 8XX, United Kingdom

  • Students

    Pedro Pablo Garcia Alcazar, Markus Holste, Monica Romagnoli, Miki Sordi

  • Area

    71.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Valentina Casalini

  • Collaborators

    Saas Instruments, Harvia, Finnish Sauna Society, British Sauna Society, Asko Avonius Foundation

  • Sculptor

    Jaakko Pernu

  • Commission

    Southbank Centre

  • Tutors

    Pentti Kareoja, Ville Kokkonen
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Valentina Casalini
© Valentina Casalini

Text description provided by the architects. The sauna located on the Queen Elizabeth Hall roof terrace in Southbank, London is an interesting sample of Finnish design skills, combining architecture and art. The Finnish Rooftop Sauna is a result of cooperation by Aalto University and Southbank Centre and it is designed and implemented in collaboration with Aalto University MA students Pedro Pablo Garcia Alcazar, Markus Holste, Monica Romagnoli and Miki Sordi, and Finnish sculptor Jaakko Pernu. The sauna is open until December 30th.

Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

"It is a tremendous honour for Aalto University and Finland to get an invitation to design and implement a project like this on such a visible and risky location in the middle of London. It was even more challenging to design a sauna, that is often seen as a synonym for Finnishness. The sauna has a huge amount of symbolism and different expectations. It is particularly gratifying that our students have, for the centennial of our independence, interpreted the subject with empathy and courage to re-interpret the traditions," says professor Pentti Kareoja from Aalto University. The architecture of the sauna is based on a wooden frame structure which is repeated, thus creating a longitudinally-oriented building suitable for the location.

Save this picture!
© Valentina Casalini
© Valentina Casalini
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Valentina Casalini
© Valentina Casalini

The structure is covered with translucent polycarbonate plates that are illuminated. The idea was to create a bright landmark for London's winter nights. The interior functions proceed from both ends following the sauna rituals, ending in a common sauna in the middle of the building. Their users can face each other, sculptor Pernu's work and views over the River Thames. The Finnish rooftop sauna is part of a Nordic Matters exhibition in the Southbank Centre. The exhibition raises awareness of the Nordic countries, that has long been ranked as the most livable societies and recognised for being at the forefront of social change.

Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1

Southbank Centre presents what’s happening in Nordic art and culture. Nordic Matters exhibition has chosen interesting topics and phenomena from the Nordic countries to explore for over a year.  Southbank Centre is a world-famous, multi-venue arts centre in London, with a year-round festivals programme. Southbank Centre is the UK’s largest arts centre, founded with the Festival of Britain in 1951. The festival programme encompasses art, theatre, dance, classical and contemporary music, literature and debate. It reaches 6.25 million people a year and encompasses over 5,000 events featuring world-class artists from across the globe.

Save this picture!
© Valentina Casalini
© Valentina Casalini
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Sauna United Kingdom
Cite: "Rooftop Sauna in London / Aalto University - School of Arts, Design and Architecture" 03 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884586/rooftop-sauna-in-london-aalto-university-school-of-arts-design-and-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »