World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. IA_HOUSE / LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos

IA_HOUSE / LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos

  • 05:00 - 4 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
IA_HOUSE / LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos
Save this picture!
© Raúl del Valle
© Raúl del Valle

© Raúl del Valle © Raúl del Valle © Raúl del Valle © Raúl del Valle + 19

  • Building Engineer + Structure + Surveyor

    David Landínez González-Valcárcel, Mónica González Rey

  • Collaborators

    Ana Alfonso Corzo

  • General Contractor

    URIEL y del VALLE, SL
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
IA_HOUSE / LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos, © Raúl del Valle
© Raúl del Valle

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a residential area comprising detached houses. It is accessed from the streets on the east and west sides of the block on which the plot is situated. It has an irregular and slightly longitudinal shape. The compact building was designed according to a basic requirement of the property owners: not break the continuity of the free outdoor space between the two streets, a condition that determined the orientation of the house and its relationship with the exterior. Not having a horizon, IA_house traces the limits of its domestic space in the walls containing the plot, barely three metres in the north and 11 in the south, without interruption.

Save this picture!
© Raúl del Valle
© Raúl del Valle
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Raúl del Valle
© Raúl del Valle

However, from east to west, the house itself forms part of the perimeter enclosure, from the street entrance in the east to the covered outdoor area in the west. In both cases, the load-bearing beam structure and concrete walls mark these limits. In-situ. Therefore, concrete beams, walls and paving serve as containing envelopes and a threshold for handmade brick structures, and also to guide and order them. These brick structures house the rooms on the lower floor. They serve as a threshold, support and foundation for the upper volume. The latter, formed by white prefabricated envelopes, houses the bedrooms and a study and games area.

Save this picture!
© Raúl del Valle
© Raúl del Valle

The lower structures have sliding steel panels in the ventilated chambers. The handmade brick walls, arranged in the traditional fashion for half-foot brick and with lime mortar, are like canvases confined between the framework and the structural grey concrete beams. On the other hand, the shiny white glazed brick walls were also built with depth in mind and, in this case, form volumes projected according to the geometric position of the brick, with no bonding: six-inch stretchers on the north and south and, again without bonding, headers from east to west.

Save this picture!
Elevations and Sections
Elevations and Sections

Unrestrained reinforced constructions that escape from the load-bearing structure. Two ways of building masonry structures. Always brick and mortar. Two ways of shaping them and addressing them from the structure. Thus a polarisation of the house’s interior/exterior relationship is established: transversality in its link with the surroundings and longitudinal continuity in the transit areas and internal visual relationships: we put geometry in opposition with topology, and pit construction and scale against continuity and time.

Save this picture!
© Raúl del Valle
© Raúl del Valle
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "IA_HOUSE / LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos" 04 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884578/ia-house-landinez-plus-rey-equipo-l2g-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »