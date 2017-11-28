World
  Facing Major Renovations, Philip Johnson's AT&T Building Gets Hearing for Landmark Designation

Facing Major Renovations, Philip Johnson’s AT&T Building Gets Hearing for Landmark Designation

Facing Major Renovations, Philip Johnson’s AT&T Building Gets Hearing for Landmark Designation
Facing Major Renovations, Philip Johnson’s AT&T Building Gets Hearing for Landmark Designation, Renovation plans would significantly alter the building's street presence. Image © DBOX
Facing plans for a major renovation that would significantly alter the street presence of the building, Philip Johnson’s Postmodern icon, 550 Madison (formerly AT&T Building) has now cleared the first stage in the process of becoming a designated New York City landmark.

Today, an application to schedule a hearing to landmark the building was approved unanimously by the city’s Landmarks and Preservation Commission (LPC). In a few months time, the LPC will hold a public forum for the building, followed by a deliberation on whether or not the tower deserves official landmark status.

The building as it stands today. Image © David Shankbone
“This is probably the first and definitely the most iconic postmodern building in New York City,” said LPC chair Meenakshi Srinivasan. “I think some of us know the building is in play, so the time is right.”

Completed in 1984, the tower would become the youngest building designated as a landmark should the application prove successful, replacing the former Citicorp Center (which was completed in 1978).

Learn more about the renovation plans below:

Snøhetta to Transform 550 Madison, Philip Johnson's Iconic Postmodern New York Skyscraper

One of New York's most iconic Postmodern skyscrapers, the Philip Johnson-designed 550 Madison (formerly AT&T Building) is set to receive a major renovation that will completely transform how the building base interacts with the street. Designed by Snøhetta, the project centers on improving the transparency of its street presence.

News via CurbedArchitect's Newspaper.

