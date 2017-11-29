World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Luxury Pavilion Built From Recycled Bedsprings

The Luxury Pavilion Built From Recycled Bedsprings

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Luxury Pavilion Built From Recycled Bedsprings
Save this picture!
The Luxury Pavilion Built From Recycled Bedsprings, Courtesy of Fahed + Architects
Courtesy of Fahed + Architects

Boutique firm, Fahed + Architects have developed a temporary pavilion for Abwab 2017, the highlight of Dubai Design Week that exhibits designers’ talent from across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

A commitment to the environment is at the core of Fahed + Architects philosophy, so it was necessary to create a structure out of 100% recyclable material from the local waste management company, Bee’ah. The outer skin of the pavilion is a mesh of entwined bedsprings that naturally lends itself to an organic form, floating amongst the surrounding buildings.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Fahed + Architects
Courtesy of Fahed + Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Fahed + Architects
Courtesy of Fahed + Architects

The mesh created from the different sizes of springs enhances the pavilion, giving it a unique ephemeral quality about the light which speaks of luxury rather than the humble origin of the materials. Due to the natural structure of the springs, it has its own strength whilst dappled light penetrates through and falls onto the exhibit below. The translucent layer of the mesh allows interaction with the exhibit from all angles, uniting art with architecture.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Fahed + Architects
Courtesy of Fahed + Architects

Fahed + Architects’ design showcases the potential of reusing materials at the end of their intended life cycle for luxury structures, bringing meaningful recycling to Dubai. Celebrating the material in its purest form, the mesh skin exposes the basic structure in its core to experience the relationship with the ground and form.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Fahed + Architects
Courtesy of Fahed + Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Fahed + Architects
Courtesy of Fahed + Architects

News Via: Fahed + Architects.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News Films & Architecture Sustainability
Cite: Ella Thorns. "The Luxury Pavilion Built From Recycled Bedsprings" 29 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884520/the-luxury-pavilion-built-from-recycled-bedsprings/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »