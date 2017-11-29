The Luxury Pavilion Built From Recycled Bedsprings

Boutique firm, Fahed + Architects have developed a temporary pavilion for Abwab 2017, the highlight of Dubai Design Week that exhibits designers’ talent from across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

A commitment to the environment is at the core of Fahed + Architects philosophy, so it was necessary to create a structure out of 100% recyclable material from the local waste management company, Bee’ah. The outer skin of the pavilion is a mesh of entwined bedsprings that naturally lends itself to an organic form, floating amongst the surrounding buildings.

The mesh created from the different sizes of springs enhances the pavilion, giving it a unique ephemeral quality about the light which speaks of luxury rather than the humble origin of the materials. Due to the natural structure of the springs, it has its own strength whilst dappled light penetrates through and falls onto the exhibit below. The translucent layer of the mesh allows interaction with the exhibit from all angles, uniting art with architecture.

Fahed + Architects’ design showcases the potential of reusing materials at the end of their intended life cycle for luxury structures, bringing meaningful recycling to Dubai. Celebrating the material in its purest form, the mesh skin exposes the basic structure in its core to experience the relationship with the ground and form.

News Via: Fahed + Architects.