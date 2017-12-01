World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Social Housing
  4. Indonesia
  5. IBUKU
  6. 2011
  7. Pemulung House / IBUKU

Pemulung House / IBUKU

  • 00:00 - 1 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pemulung House / IBUKU
Save this picture!
Pemulung House / IBUKU, Courtesy of IBUKU
Courtesy of IBUKU

  • Architects

    IBUKU

  • Location

    Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia

  • Client

    Private Company

  • Area

    270.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2011

Courtesy of IBUKU Courtesy of IBUKU Courtesy of IBUKU Courtesy of IBUKU + 14

Save this picture!
Courtesy of IBUKU
Courtesy of IBUKU

Text description provided by the architects. On the island of Bali, Indonesia, the activity of collecting recyclable waste is not institutionalized. Because of that, it attracts people looking for a mean of subsistence, who collect materials in homes and companies to sell them later, by weight. However, the activity is not seen with good eyes by the local population. To improve this image, IBUKU was commissioned by a large company to develop a project that would create healthy, well organized housing compounds for garbage collectors while becoming a mean for social transformation.

Save this picture!
Diagram / Sketch
Diagram / Sketch

Located in Denpasar, the project is a set of 14 housing units of 18 m2, which also includes bathrooms, storage, kitchen and common areas, to allow the meeting and work of its inhabitants.  The houses are created as modules with main living spaces on the first floor and a mezzanine sleeping area above. Room for safe storage of recycled materials was also integrated into the design.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of IBUKU
Courtesy of IBUKU

Its floors and walls are made of bamboo, and it is designed so that the wind can penetrate the entire building, decreasing its interior temperature. Recycled materials are also incorporated, such as bottles and tetra pack packaging for the roofing and insulation.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

the inhabitants are temporary, usually people who travel to Denpasar for a specific time,  in order to work and increase their income, and then return to their cities of origin.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of IBUKU
Courtesy of IBUKU

The techniques used are quite simple, allowing users to be inspired and replicate in their homes and communities, which can become a new activity that allows them to emerge.

Save this picture!
Model. Image Courtesy of IBUKU
Model. Image Courtesy of IBUKU
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Social Housing Indonesia
Cite: "Pemulung House / IBUKU" 01 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884519/pemulung-house-ibuku/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »