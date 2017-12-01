Pemulung House / IBUKU

Architects IBUKU

Location Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia

Client Private Company

Area 270.0 m2

Project Year 2011

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. On the island of Bali, Indonesia, the activity of collecting recyclable waste is not institutionalized. Because of that, it attracts people looking for a mean of subsistence, who collect materials in homes and companies to sell them later, by weight. However, the activity is not seen with good eyes by the local population. To improve this image, IBUKU was commissioned by a large company to develop a project that would create healthy, well organized housing compounds for garbage collectors while becoming a mean for social transformation.

Located in Denpasar, the project is a set of 14 housing units of 18 m2, which also includes bathrooms, storage, kitchen and common areas, to allow the meeting and work of its inhabitants. The houses are created as modules with main living spaces on the first floor and a mezzanine sleeping area above. Room for safe storage of recycled materials was also integrated into the design.

Its floors and walls are made of bamboo, and it is designed so that the wind can penetrate the entire building, decreasing its interior temperature. Recycled materials are also incorporated, such as bottles and tetra pack packaging for the roofing and insulation.

the inhabitants are temporary, usually people who travel to Denpasar for a specific time, in order to work and increase their income, and then return to their cities of origin.

The techniques used are quite simple, allowing users to be inspired and replicate in their homes and communities, which can become a new activity that allows them to emerge.