  @BATUBATA / Studio Air Putih

  29 November, 2017
@BATUBATA / Studio Air Putih
@BATUBATA / Studio Air Putih, © Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

© Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo + 27

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

@Batubata is an office for architecture and interior firm based in Indonesia. This studio is our second building, which the first one was previously tend to be smaller and located among residential area. This current main office is located in a scattered and uniquely disorganized surroundings.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

In designing a new studio for our daily workplace, the location and surrounding situation become our main concept. The typology of our neighborhood buildings are spread out and moderate in size. Along with the order of our surrounding buildings, this office also explains aspread in moderate-scale building. Compared to making all rooms into one building, the functions are divided into several building mass. Building masses are spread out on the sole of the land and sparing an empty space in the middle. This spare space in the middle function as in inner court that reminds us the green and amusing ambiance of our previous office.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Section
Section
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The use of bricks as the main important materials of the building gives a various good characters. Bricks is a local material which typically low maintenance and environmentally friendly since it blends well with the surroundings. It gives a good impression towards its emphasis and blending in at the same time. According to our principal experiences, working without view is much more effective, therefore minimal openings are intentionally formed in the façade of this building. If the employees feel a little too unexcited or boring inside the rooms, they are free to work outside of the rooms to freshen up their mood.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

From all of the parts of the building, the most interesting part is the reflection of the light that creates shadows through the building. The light and shadow reflection are different every hour everyday, thus it gives different experience and mood everyday.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
