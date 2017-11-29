World
  Agricultural Machinery Depot / deamicisarchitetti

Agricultural Machinery Depot / deamicisarchitetti

  02:00 - 29 November, 2017
Agricultural Machinery Depot / deamicisarchitetti
© Alberto Strada
© Alberto Strada

© Alberto Strada

© Alberto Strada
© Alberto Strada

Text description provided by the architects. The territory of Gavi is currently experiencing a rebirth characterized by the activism of some farms growing strongly that therefore are in need of new operative spaces.

© Alberto Strada
© Alberto Strada

Between them, “La Raia” is one of the most interesting farms because it combines the activity of agriculture with that of a Foundation which aims to protect and promote the values of the territory by interventions concerning art and culture.

© Alberto Strada
© Alberto Strada

In this context, the project of the new agricultural machinery depot, that clearly with its pure functional scope has a minor impact on the architectural scenario, needs a deeper gaze that cannot disregard a consideration upon the territory, restricting the functional issue to a precondition.

© Alberto Strada
© Alberto Strada

The volume of the new project is not meant as an object laid on the ground, but rather it is the result of a simple ground modelling which exploits the natural slope of the hill.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Section
Section

The project presents two topics. Overall it blends into the landscape, preserving its continuity and at the same time it does not renege on a precise architectural characterization through a concrete overhang that, together with the below wall decorated with burnt strips, first divides and then unifies the topographic levels of the slope.

© Alberto Strada
© Alberto Strada

The construction, made up of a simple fair faced concrete structure with a predalle slab, is clear and achieved with a low budget.

The details of the joints, the texture of the caisson and the burnt wooden dies inserted in the caisson, are the elements that, together with the form, give quality and originality to the handcraft.

© Alberto Strada
© Alberto Strada

Natural and artificial light is part of the project: the storage room inside is illuminated by natural light that follows the sun movements. The agricultural depot is illuminated by fluorescent lamps inserted into the prefabricated slab, that draw an abstract and linear ceiling pattern easily visible at the sunset.

© Alberto Strada
© Alberto Strada
