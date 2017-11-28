World
  Oriel Window House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects

Oriel Window House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects

  • 22:00 - 28 November, 2017
Oriel Window House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects
Oriel Window House / Shinsuke Fujii Architects, © Tsukui Teruaki
© Tsukui Teruaki

© Tsukui Teruaki

© Tsukui Teruaki
© Tsukui Teruaki

Text description provided by the architects. On a site area of only 42m2, We planned a housing with a horizontally long bay window (not included in the floor area) towards a park where you can see cherry blossoms.

Section
Section

Three layers of bay windows were set up to take in the scenery and light inside the building and it became a building that feels open.

© Tsukui Teruaki
© Tsukui Teruaki

Besides being able to effectively utilize the space by using the bay windows as a work desk and dining bench, it also functions as an eaves, making shadows in summer and delivering sunlight to the back in winter and warming the concrete floor.

© Tsukui Teruaki
© Tsukui Teruaki

At the lower part of the bay window, small windows can be provided to obtain constant ventilation even on a rainy day. It is also used to water the flowers between bay windows.

© Tsukui Teruaki
© Tsukui Teruaki

In addition, the hanging walls and waist walls at the upper and lower sides of the bay window function structurally as cantilevered beams, ensuring a frameless opening for capturing outdoor environments such as cherry blossoms and autumn leaves on all floors.

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
