World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Mano de Santo
  6. 2016
  7. Casa Santa Barbara 49 / Mano de Santo – Equipo de Arquitectura

Casa Santa Barbara 49 / Mano de Santo – Equipo de Arquitectura

  • 05:00 - 2 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa Santa Barbara 49 / Mano de Santo – Equipo de Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Casa Santa Barbara 49 / Mano de Santo – Equipo de Arquitectura, © Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

© Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo + 19

Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Text description provided by the architects. A project which begins with the selection of the plot and continue with an Idea that respond to the willingness of customers to show their own identity.

Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

An Idea is adapted to take advantage of the topography of the plot which sectorizes criteria of privacy and uses environment.The Plants which buring the services of the houses like parking, warehouse and facilities and emerging from the terrain in the shape of the roundabout with a set of volumes of the plants which is housing uses.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

The access of the house is projected by the northwest street, a linear route that leads this and hides the views of the rest of the plot.

Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

In the facades Southeast and Southwest, the house opens to the garden and the views, Introducing the natural light of the house projecting the interior spaces to the exterior.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

White concrete and gray concrete with wooden slats are used as the main material.

The design, layout and the house have as a result an energy-efficient building.

Save this picture!
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Casa Santa Barbara 49 / Mano de Santo – Equipo de Arquitectura" 02 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884494/casa-santa-barbara-49-mano-de-santo-nil-equipo-de-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »