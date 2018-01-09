World
What Would Happen if Other People Designed Buildings

Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

In an alternative universe, architects would have the ability to design every single aspect of their building in line with their architectural vision. There would be no mechanical, structure, or government regulations to worry about. Back in the real world though, this could not happen—many people have to be involved in the creation of a building in order for it to function. From the government to structural consultants, everyone thinks they know best, and the role of the architect sometimes becomes that of a negotiator, trying to please the third parties while maintaining their aspirations for the project. Architects must stand strong, however, because who really knows what would happen if we let someone else be in charge.

Centuries of civilizations built on structures designed by architects and yet, their voice is lost among the countless stories of rulers and armies and sometimes wondrous monsters. 

The Leewardists are rewriting the contemporary history of our civilization through the voice of this elusive being, The Architect.

For more of The Architect Comic Series follow them on FacebookInstagram or visit their website

Cite: Alya Abourezk. "What Would Happen if Other People Designed Buildings " 09 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884470/what-would-happen-if-other-people-designed-buildings/> ISSN 0719-8884

