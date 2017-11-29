World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Poland
  5. Grzegorz Layer
  6. 2016
  7. Kashubian House / Grzegorz Layer

Kashubian House / Grzegorz Layer

  • 05:00 - 29 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kashubian House / Grzegorz Layer
Save this picture!
Kashubian House / Grzegorz Layer, Courtesy of Grzegorz Layer
Courtesy of Grzegorz Layer

Courtesy of Grzegorz Layer Courtesy of Grzegorz Layer Courtesy of Grzegorz Layer Courtesy of Grzegorz Layer + 18

  • Architects

    Grzegorz Layer

  • Location

    Gowidlino, Poland

  • Area

    67.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grzegorz Layer
Courtesy of Grzegorz Layer

Text description provided by the architects. Kashubia is an unusually picturesque region in the north of Poland, rich in pine forests, meadows full of flowers, and crystal-clear lakes. Near one such lake – Lake Gowidliński –lies this place of repose and close contact with nature. The idea behind this project was to create a simple, functional and economic building which can be used all year round. As a large part of the site is covered with trees, the house was designed with a compact shape.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grzegorz Layer
Courtesy of Grzegorz Layer
Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grzegorz Layer
Courtesy of Grzegorz Layer

Its asymmetrical form is a result of the functional arrangement of the interior. In spite of the limited size of the house, it proved possible to organise a spacious day zone on the ground floor comprising living room, dining room, and a kitchen annexe with direct access to the terrace. The staircase located in the centre separates the living room from the hall and from the closed rooms: the main bedroom, bathroom, and toilet. The asymmetrical roof allows sufficient height in part of the building for an additional floor with mezzanine and two guest bedrooms. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grzegorz Layer
Courtesy of Grzegorz Layer

The house is built using a wooden skeletal construction. The elevation is covered with pine boards, a natural material traditionally used in this part of Poland. The exterior of the house is dark and therefore matches its environs in a harmonious manner, while in contrast, the interior uses wood in its natural colours. The irregularly positioned windows allow daylight into all of the rooms and frame the views of the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Grzegorz Layer
Courtesy of Grzegorz Layer
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Poland
Cite: "Kashubian House / Grzegorz Layer" 29 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884467/kashubian-house-grzegorz-layer/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »