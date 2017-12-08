Residential Po 32 / INGENOR

+ 18

Architectural project + engineering INGENOR

Location Calle Río Po 32, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Architects Mikel Muñoz, Dídac Millán

Area 945.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Ana Zaha

Collaborators Josué Blanco, Alhelí Navarro, Laura Ortiz

Text description provided by the architects. Río Po 32 was developed in a rectangular land of 190 sq. m., located in one of the most representative and central zones in Mexico City. Cuauhtémoc is one of the oldest neighbourhoods, having high demand in the city, due to the great development that has been exposed during last years. Housing development has become the main protagonists around the zone. That is why one of the main targets when conceptualizing was to achieve the identity of the building, through the elegance of its materials.

The new residential building is on top of a parking basement half floor below grade, it has 8 apartments divided into 4 floors. Having a clear separation into day zone and night zone, it was a priority to have a direct connection between the street and the interior spaces of the apartment through terraces, which interact with the low density of the neighbourhood. The outstanding elements of the project are the structural simplicity and its dynamic façade, result of the different movements of its wooden exterior lattice, allowing the residents to move it horizontally according to their own necessities.

The spacious terraces look forward to creating a connection with the urban environment, acting also as a transition area between the vibrant city and the intimate atmosphere of each department. The accurate use of spaces causes that the two apartments located on each floor are identical. The 4th story apartments have a double height that communicates to private terraces on roof level, giving them a plus about outdoor surface. Río Po 32 has the purpose of offering its habitats a harmonious and contemporaneous atmosphere in full coexistence with the neighbourhood.