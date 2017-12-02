World
Tetê Bakery / Caracho Arquitetos, © Bruno Ducatti
© Bruno Ducatti

© Bruno Ducatti

  • Architects

    caracho arquitetos

  • Location

    Bauru, Estado de São Paulo, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Marcos Caracho

  • Team

    Alan Costa, Daniela Bornia, Mariana Rossi, Pedro Tremontin, Rodrigo Berbel, Gabriel Santiago, Lucas Gatti

  • Area

    315.32 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photograph

    Bruno Ducatti
© Bruno Ducatti
© Bruno Ducatti

Text description provided by the architects. Implanted in a corner lot, the project for this bakery seeks to break with the patterns of land occupation of the region, through a large setback proposed on the larger face of the building, where the parking and a living space are organized projecting from the exhibition and sales area of the bakery. In addition to increasing the visibility of the facade, this solution highlights the building of the housing constructions.

© Bruno Ducatti
© Bruno Ducatti
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Bruno Ducatti
© Bruno Ducatti

In formal terms, a simple and pure volumetry was sought, which is approached in its four facades. These aspects are developed from a relationship of duality between the two main programmatic sectors: production and exhibition. This relationship is reflected both in the sensory properties of the materials and in the geometric characteristics of the building: while the volume of production is more introspective, conformed in an opaque mass, with vertical dimensions and closure on rough surface - Fulgent - and chromatically cold, the other volume , of the exhibition, is a ground-floor block, with smooth faces, conformed in a transparent box, with illuminated interior and warmer color - wood - that projects outwards through a large urban balcony.

© Bruno Ducatti
© Bruno Ducatti

With an extensive program, the production area is organized in three floors according to the different processes that involve its daily use. On the second floor, there is the service and storage sector, with dressing rooms and canopy for employees, warehouses for cleaning materials and for storage of inputs. Just below, on the first floor, the "hot" area was allocated, that is, the equipment of the heavy part of production of sweets and salted, besides the refrigerated chambers. The ground floor is intended for finishing procedures, with a small deposit and office, this next to the exhibition sector. 

© Bruno Ducatti
© Bruno Ducatti

In addition, the control of the sunstroke, as well as the use of natural light, are very present aspects in the building. A domus on the projection of the staircase functions as zenith light focus, while a closure glass cloth in the production area provides natural lighting to the upper floors. On the side of the building, facing north-west, a large wooden breeze protects openings from direct sunshine in the evening.

Section
Section

The small exhibition area presents a very detailed treatment, where the confections are arranged in glass cases - showcases - suspended. The spatiality of the store is delimited by a wooden skin that surrounds all its surfaces - walls, floor and ceiling. The tactile characteristics of the material are also explored by visual communication, which is carved into the wood itself.

© Bruno Ducatti
© Bruno Ducatti
