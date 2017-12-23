World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 15 Of The Best and Most Ambitious Floating Architecture Projects

15 Of The Best and Most Ambitious Floating Architecture Projects

  • 08:00 - 23 December, 2017
  • by
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
15 Of The Best and Most Ambitious Floating Architecture Projects

More than half of the planet is composed of water and most of the population lives in its vicinity. These sites are increasingly affected by environmental disasters or the increase in water levels caused by global warming, forming a scenario that brings new challenges to the way we live and think the buildings in coastal or riverine areas.

Floating architecture can adapt to changes in water levels and different climatic conditions, signaling a possible way to solve the problems pointed out. To increase your repertoire of floating references, we have gathered here 15 projects that have been implemented directly in the waters and have the most different uses: housing, cultural, educational, recreational and infrastructure.

Floating School in Makoko / NLÉ Architects

Save this picture!
Image Via Gizmag
Image Via Gizmag

Jellyfish Barge / Studiomobile

Save this picture!
© Matteo De Mayda
© Matteo De Mayda

The Hasle Harbour Bath / White

Save this picture!
© Signe Find Larsen
© Signe Find Larsen

Canal Swimming Club / Atelier Bow-Wow + Architectuuratelier Dertien 12

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Pavilion of Reflections / Studio Tom Emerson

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Tom Emerson
Courtesy of Studio Tom Emerson

Dutch Floating Bridge / RO&AD Architecten

Save this picture!
© Erik Stekelenburg
© Erik Stekelenburg

Floating Piers / Christo & Jeanne-Claude

Save this picture!
© Christo
© Christo

DD16 / BIO-architects

Save this picture!
© Vlad Mitrichev
© Vlad Mitrichev

DOC - Temporary Floating House / Lime Studio

Save this picture!
© Sabin Prodan
© Sabin Prodan

Floating House / Friday SA

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

Water Way / EKA Sisearhitektuur

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

Watervilla / +31ARCHITECTS

Save this picture!
© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers

The Floating Kayak Club / FORCE4 Architects

Save this picture!
© Søren Aagaard
© Søren Aagaard

Sørenga Sjøbad / LPO arkitekter

Save this picture!
© Tove Lauluten
© Tove Lauluten

AntiRoom II / Elena Chiavi + Ahmad El Mad + Matteo Goldoni

Save this picture!
© Ahmad El Mad
© Ahmad El Mad
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Delaqua, Victor. "15 Of The Best and Most Ambitious Floating Architecture Projects" [Arquitetura flutuante: 15 projetos para se inspirar] 23 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884450/15-of-the-best-and-most-ambitious-floating-architecture-projects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »