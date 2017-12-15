World
  Ewok House / Fones Arquitectos

Ewok House / Fones Arquitectos

Ewok House / Fones Arquitectos
Ewok House / Fones Arquitectos, © Antonio Aros
© Antonio Aros

© Antonio Aros © Antonio Aros © Antonio Aros © Antonio Aros + 24

  • Architects

    Fones Arquitectos

  • Location

    Lo Barnechea, Chile

  • Author Architects

    Nicolas Fones, Antonio Aros

  • Area

    280.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Antonio Aros

  • Furniture Design

    Cristián Preece

  • Structure

    Jimmy Astorga

  • Constructor

    Constructora Socir / José Manuel Ramsay, Sebastian Cid

  • Architecture Reviewer

    AC-Consultores / Maria Soledad Sanchez
    More Specs Less Specs
© Antonio Aros
© Antonio Aros

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in an area of the city marked by an irregular topography with the characteristic slopes of the mountain  foothills, surrounded by dense vegetation and facing a small canyon that make  views to gain a leading role.

Section
Section

These elements created a  house that relate with the immediate landscape, through views  that integrate nature and environment.

© Antonio Aros
© Antonio Aros

The first challenge was to approach the steep slope, placing the house on a large wall-base that formed  the house´s access and courtyard, raising the house and making the public street and vehicular traffic disappears. The orientation of the main volume of the house was fundamental to take advantage of the views towards the green areas of the landscape,  avoiding views of nearby constructions and keeping privacy respect to other houses in the neighborhood.

© Antonio Aros
© Antonio Aros

Another challenge of the project was to strengthen the relationship between the exterior and interior of the house. The main volume was located strategically in the upper part of the site, allowing the relationship between the views and the interior circulations of the house with the two types of courtyards in the project conformed by the slope, the house volume and the views. In this way, the wide windows generate a transversal connection of the house with the exteriors,  integrating the living room with the courtyards, terraces and gardens.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan

The intersection between interior and exterior spaces becomes the essence of the project´s paths, where a patio, a terrace or an exterior view always follows each one of the circulations inside the house. A double patio in the access, a living room connected transversely with a patio and a terrace or a tree that vertically crosses both floors of the house are some examples of the interior and exterior relationship. 

© Antonio Aros
© Antonio Aros

The same happens in the kitchen, where daily uses are differentiated, creating a work zone defined by a central island and another dining room area that connects to a green slope through a large window.

© Antonio Aros
© Antonio Aros

The first floor´s height is 2,90mts, where the concrete planket ceiling and porcelain tile floor contrast with the green interior courtyard.

© Antonio Aros
© Antonio Aros

The neutral colors and sober materials  used in every room in the house, give the owners the chance to choose the  decoration  and define the personality of their home.

Cite: "Ewok House / Fones Arquitectos" [Casa Ewok / Fones Arquitectos] 15 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884437/ewok-house-fones-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

