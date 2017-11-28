World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Taller Hector Barroso
  6. 2017
  7. Entrepinos Housing / Taller Hector Barroso

Entrepinos Housing / Taller Hector Barroso

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Entrepinos Housing / Taller Hector Barroso
Save this picture!
Entrepinos Housing / Taller Hector Barroso, © Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

© Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner + 29

  • Architects

    Taller Hector Barroso

  • Location

    Valle de Bravo, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Hector Barroso Riba

  • Design Team

    Vianney Watine, Thalia Bolio, Diego Ramirez

  • Area

    1700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. In the middle of the forest in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, five houses are dispersed in the land surrounded by mountains.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Each house (five with the same typology) consists of 6 volumes positioned in such a way that they generates a central patio. The patio, in addition to views, gives silence and privacy. These volumes are closed to the north being this the access to the houses opening with great voids to the south through the views of the garden and the forest, taking full advantage of natural light.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan - Unit
Ground Floor Plan - Unit
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

On the ground floor, the living room, dining room, kitchen and one of the bedrooms extend their limits to the outside to join the terraces, patios and the garden. Upstairs, three bedrooms frame their views of the magnificent pines.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan - Unit
First Floor Plan - Unit
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The materials are from the region: brick, wood and earth. The earth is from the site, the one that was dug to bury the foundations was refused as finished on all the walls. Thus, architecture emerges from the place.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Entrepinos Housing / Taller Hector Barroso" [Entrepinos / Taller Hector Barroso] 28 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884430/entrepinos-housing-taller-hector-barroso/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »