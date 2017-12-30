Garú Apartment / Estúdio BRA

+ 19

Architects Estúdio BRA

Location Guarujá, Brazil

Author Architects André Di Gregorio, Rodrigo Maçonilio

Design Team Julia Lazcano, Alanna Scarcelli, Júlia Brückmann

Area 96.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Maíra Acayaba

Manufacturers Loading...

Carpentry Rutra Marcenaria

Lightning Design Reka Iluminação

Glass Selvvva More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new address of a retired couple on the coast of São Paulo.

The architectural intervention in the existing space was based on the

decompartmentalization of the environments that were once fragmented did not

represents the lifestyle of the residents.

After renovation, kitchen, dining room, living room and balcony have become a single space, allowing different possibilities of use in day to day. The subtraction of part of the walls provided, besides the visual permeability, the best air circulation throughout the social area.

The apartment is now organized in four different boxes of uses, marked by four

different colors and textures: wood, concrete, white and blue.

The wood at the multifunctional furniture designed by the architects, marks the

interaction between living and dining room. The furniture is support for electronic

appliances, drawers, bar and living sofa. Already at night that furniture works as a

large lamp.

The concrete present in the walls and at the doors, evidences and organizes the

program destined to the couple and their son.

The white color organizes the program for guests, there are always friends who come to spend the weekend at the beach and enjoy the company of the couple.

The blue color marks the volume of the kitchen and laundry area.