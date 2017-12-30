World
  7. Garú Apartment / Estúdio BRA

Garú Apartment / Estúdio BRA

  • 16:00 - 30 December, 2017
Garú Apartment / Estúdio BRA
Garú Apartment / Estúdio BRA, © Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

© Maíra Acayaba

  • Architects

    Estúdio BRA

  • Location

    Guarujá, Brazil

  • Author Architects

    André Di Gregorio, Rodrigo Maçonilio

  • Design Team

    Julia Lazcano, Alanna Scarcelli, Júlia Brückmann

  • Area

    96.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. The new address of a retired couple on the coast of São Paulo.

The architectural intervention in the existing space was based on the
decompartmentalization of the environments that were once fragmented did not
represents the lifestyle of the residents.

Axonometric
Axonometric

After renovation, kitchen, dining room, living room and balcony have become a single space, allowing different possibilities of use in day to day. The subtraction of part of the walls provided, besides the visual permeability, the best air circulation throughout the social area.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The apartment is now organized in four different boxes of uses, marked by four
different colors and textures: wood, concrete, white and blue.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The wood at the multifunctional furniture designed by the architects, marks the
interaction between living and dining room. The furniture is support for electronic
appliances, drawers, bar and living sofa. Already at night that furniture works as a
large lamp.

Plan
Plan

The concrete present in the walls and at the doors, evidences and organizes the
program destined to the couple and their son.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The white color organizes the program for guests, there are always friends who come to spend the weekend at the beach and enjoy the company of the couple.

The blue color marks the volume of the kitchen and laundry area.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Brazil
Cite: "Garú Apartment / Estúdio BRA" [Apartamento Garú / Estúdio BRA] 30 Dec 2017. ArchDaily.

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »