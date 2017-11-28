World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. Wuhan pures design
  6. 2017
  7. HUB Board Game Bar / Wuhan Pures Design

HUB Board Game Bar / Wuhan Pures Design

  • 00:00 - 28 November, 2017
HUB Board Game Bar / Wuhan Pures Design
HUB Board Game Bar / Wuhan Pures Design, © Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang

© Xiaokai Zhang © Xiaokai Zhang © Xiaokai Zhang © Xiaokai Zhang + 20

© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. This project locates at the Jianghan Road, Wuhan, China. It is a BG (Board Game) bar, and also provides light meal and coffee. HUB is the name of this bar, and it is also its brand culture, aiming at offering a communicative and free space for consumers.

© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang

By analyzing different kinds of Board Game, such as chess games, strategy games, thematic games, etc, we consider the whole place as a game arena and each consumer will play a role in it. Our design enables each consumer to find his own unique position in the bar.

© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang

Each unique position is connected which forms a huge net. Everyone in this net can observe, communicate and take part in others’ activities. Briefly speaking, consumers are playing games, and they themselves are in the game, too. This is the aim of HUB.

© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang
