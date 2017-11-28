HUB Board Game Bar / Wuhan Pures Design

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. This project locates at the Jianghan Road, Wuhan, China. It is a BG (Board Game) bar, and also provides light meal and coffee. HUB is the name of this bar, and it is also its brand culture, aiming at offering a communicative and free space for consumers.

By analyzing different kinds of Board Game, such as chess games, strategy games, thematic games, etc, we consider the whole place as a game arena and each consumer will play a role in it. Our design enables each consumer to find his own unique position in the bar.

Each unique position is connected which forms a huge net. Everyone in this net can observe, communicate and take part in others’ activities. Briefly speaking, consumers are playing games, and they themselves are in the game, too. This is the aim of HUB.