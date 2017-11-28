World
Elderly Care Skärvet / Kjellander + Sjöberg Architects

  • 05:00 - 28 November, 2017
Elderly Care Skärvet / Kjellander + Sjöberg Architects
Elderly Care Skärvet / Kjellander + Sjöberg Architects, © Max Plunger
© Max Plunger

  • Team

    Sanna Taune, Andreas Nordström, Charlotte Fredriksson, Saki Azodi, Iselin Marie Johansen, Martin Kraft

  • Client

    Skanska
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The elderly care is a part of the city block Skärvet, which is the starting point of Bäckaslöv, a new urban district in Växjö being developed along the railway connecting the city centre to the lake Norra Bergundasjön. The L- shaped building is the first phase and the cornerstone of the city block, offering mixed forms of tenure around a spacious, shared courtyard. 

Model
Model

Common areas with good light conditions
The layout organisation is based on arranging all common and neutral areas into a central hub with individual departments located in each respective wing. The core of each department is its dining and living room, an open space reaching from façade to façade. Its large windows and tall ceiling heights provide great daylight conditions.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Spaces for social interaction
The common functions comprise an assembly hall, a conservatory, physiotherapy facility and a greenhouse on the rooftop with a view over the shared courtyard and the green recreation space.

Lively façades
The design and configuration are strongly linked to the construction process. The variation in the façade is rationally achieved by using more joints than façade elements and by combining four sections of different types of tile patterns. The overall design thus resembles a textile pattern or a crocheted table cloth. Entrances, windows and roofs are accentuated by copper-coloured metal sheets, adding warmer tones. The building is designed to achieve LEED Platinum certificate and Skanska’s top level environmental classification.

