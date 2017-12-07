World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. China
  5. RoarcRenew
  6. 2016
  7. Mandela / RoarcRenew

Mandela / RoarcRenew

  • 19:00 - 7 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mandela / RoarcRenew
Save this picture!
© Oscar Lok
© Oscar Lok

© Oscar Lok © Oscar Lok © Oscar Lok © Oscar Lok + 11

  • Architects

    RoarcRenew

  • Location

    Zhi Zao Ju Lu, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China

  • Lead Architects

    Zhenqi Bai

  • Design Team

    Leqqian Xue, Huiyang Peng

  • Client

    MixPace Coworking

  • Area

    4500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Oscar Lok
Save this picture!
© Oscar Lok
© Oscar Lok

Text description provided by the architects. The building in Mandela project has a brick-concrete structured warehouse and was renovated in the 1980s.  In 2014, it was again renovated and reinforced with additional steel structures. The original concrete walls and its patched texture have been well preserved and covered with clear glass, which created an effect of two textures collage. The staircase, as the media for emotional and functional interactions, becomes the most important element in this whole space.

Save this picture!
© Oscar Lok
© Oscar Lok

The inner space of Mandela’s four-story warehouse is 40 meters long, 29 meters wide. One fire escape on the east side, one on the west side and together with one west-end lift, forming the vertical traffic flow. With the Shanghai solar altitude angle calculated, we concluded the direct sunshine can neither reach the north nor south area within 7.5- meters towards the center axis and the average daily sunlight received in this area is less than 0.1 hour. Considering these two factors, we inserted a vertical light shaft with the diameter of 3.6 meters all the way down from the forth floor to the ground floor, which lights up the area that the sunshine could not reach before. Meantime, the curved staircase in the atrium supports the light shaft, dividing the interior into three major sections, the east, the central and the west. The east and the west are mainly used for working space, while the central facilitates the major traffic flow and serves as the lighted environment.

Save this picture!
Axonometric Drawing
Axonometric Drawing

Our starting point of design was the fear and respect for the history. A beautiful building should not be pulled down but constantly renovated, developed with whole new methods, while gaining new spirits from the changing context. Thus, in Mandela Project, crumbling concrete walls were completely preserved. We fixed 12mm laminated glass at a distance of 20cm from the preserved walls, and posted texts which document the history on the glass.

Save this picture!
© Oscar Lok
© Oscar Lok

Black is the color for working area, accompanied by the lights with 3700k color temperature, there is this comparatively quite and private working environment. In private offices, clear white walls, black strip lights and authentic rubber wood seats leave the room for tenants to recreate and redesign. 

Save this picture!
© Oscar Lok
© Oscar Lok

The collision between light and shadows, preserved walls, clear glasses, and old items, plus the methodology of museum exhibition display design applied in Mandela’s lighted co-working space, showed ROARC’s pursuit of spatial quality.

Save this picture!
© Oscar Lok
© Oscar Lok
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "Mandela / RoarcRenew" 07 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884354/mandela-roarcrenew/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Oscar Lok

曼德拉联合办公空间 / 裸筑更新

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »